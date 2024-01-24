MLB Hall of Fame ballot for 2025 features big names

After the MLB Hall of Fame opened its doors for three new members this past Tuesday, when it was known that Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were selected to enter the “Temple of the Immortals”, they immediately began to speculate on the possible members of Cooperstown in 2025.

For that class, there may be big names. Among the new former players who will enter the ballot for the first time are the Japanese Ichiro Suzuki, who is almost a guarantee that he will be selected on his first try, in addition to CC Sabathia, Dustin Pedroia, Russell Martin, Curtis Granderson, David Freese, Edwin Jackson, Adam Jones, Ian Kinsler, Troy Tulowitzki and Ben Zobrist, among others.

But perhaps the most attractive part for Latin American fans is the good number of candidates from the region who also have solid credentials to fight for a plate in Cooperstown.

The Marlins acquire Fernando Rodney Rodney, in 14 seasons in the Major Leagues, has 253 saves. (ARCHIVE)

The group is led by Dominicans Fernando Rodney, Hanley Ramírez, Carlos Gómez, Francisco Liriano and Melky Cabrera. But the Venezuelans Félix Hernández, Martín Prado and Carlos González also stand out. The Cuban Kendrys Morales is another of the alternatives that voters will have for that year.

Uphill road to the Hall of Fame:

None of the Latin players have a solid enough resume to be classified as a guarantee of entering the temple, but each one has interesting records that should at least keep them on the ballot beyond 2025.

Suzuki is one of the best hitters in the history of the game, because in addition to his great performance in the Major Leagues, he was also an outstanding slugger in his native Japan before arriving on the biggest stage with the Seattle Mariners. However, his records on the Japanese circuit have no value for voters in this process towards the MLB Hall of Fame.