Mnak I want to break the curse of losing against Peruvians in Internationals

A few days before the Play Off that give access to the FMS 2024 International Final, Mnak receives AS at the Prada Hotel in Madrid. Although, in his own words, his performance this year has not been the best, managed to qualify for the fight for the FMS Spain ring. However, he ended up falling in the semifinals against Chuty. The Viking confesses to us that This year has been very hard on a personal level.but he hopes to regain energy this Saturday by defeating Stick.

How are you currently?

Well, although it is true that I am in a period of transitions in my life. I’m moving again and that destabilizes me a little, but when I saw the boys I started to want to compete.

How do you value the regular season at FMS Spain?

I am self-demanding and for me I have left a lot to be desired. Last year it shone much more and before that, even more so. In terms of results it is good because I have come second in Red Bull and in FMS I have shared the podium with Sweet Pain, but in terms of level I have not finished finding myself. It has been a stressful year because I have released books, music, I need to breathe a little and find myself again. I continue fighting in it, I was born for this.

How have you experienced the change in Regneis format? Has it affected you?

No, no, the problem I have had has been internal. They are my own problems that I carry. I have to be professional and get on stage, but on a personal level I have had some difficulties. A has been made snowball and it weighs more and more, although I am stronger than the backpack I drag.

How did you experience the outcome of the league? What do you think of the battle against Chuty?

My head doesn’t even remember that battle. It was very fast. I thought I was losing and suddenly they gave two replies. I wasn’t psychologically in the battle, I think I left the base and everything. My inner voice could help me. It wasn’t a very sweet ending, but it wasn’t bitter either because at least I’m at Inter.

And facing this Play Off To access the International Final, how do you see yourself?

I have anger. I have a debt with myself. In the Internationals it has not been what I have stood out the most. In addition, there is the narrative that I always play Peruvians and lose and I think that can work against me. Although well, on the other hand, I feel that this can serve as motivation and also show all the people who have criticized me that I can win. I feel like it’s me against the world and only I can save myself.

I have a debt with myself Mnak, freestyler

In past Inters you have measured yourself against two others MCs that compete in the Peruvian league, Vijay and Black Code, and against the two eliminated castes, do you think that can be useful for this one?

Well, the problem is not the current level I have. It’s something personal. I believe that improvement can occur more in the inner search for myself than in training my freestyle. So, I think the only thing that has changed regarding those battles is the anger I have and the desire to break that narrative. I want to break the curse. It’s something that doesn’t seem like it, but it happens a lot in this discipline and I think that the day you finish with it, you also break a personal barrier. And that’s going to happen on Saturday.

You face Stick, Peru’s runner-up, what do you think of him?

To be 100% honest, I haven’t consumed it much. Not to him, not to anyone really. Now I have opened a channel on Twitch to start being more up to date with the world because it is difficult for me to follow it from home. I like to live it live. I can’t tell you much about Stick, I don’t know him. But hey, I want to do freestyle with what happens on stage, no back story, no narratives, no strategies. I think the latter is what is making me shy away from the free. It seems that if you haven’t seen the last 10 battles, you can’t understand the rhymes.

Comets that you are moving away from freestyle Do Mnak fans have to worry?

No, no right now I’m away from almost everything. I like battles and everything is in me. I would like to recover that hunger from the beginning in which what was most valuable was what was happening at the moment. I think that against Stick, being an opponent I haven’t faced, it can happen.

How do you see Inter being held in Madrid? Do you think the local factor can benefit you?

I know that I play at home and I will be more comfortable, but I think that Spain is a much more neutral territory than others. I have felt all the localism and populism much more outside than here. I know that if Stick beats me they will yell at him and there won’t be any problems.

And what do you think of the rhymes that confront countries? For example, the Spaniards are always told that they have to return the gold like what happened against Vijay…

That is something very toxic. It also happens with part of the community of freestyle. I studied literature and the whole topic of colonization and it is something that I do not defend. It is a topic that is difficult for me to answer in battles because it does not suit me. Everything I represent is something totally contrary to that. It’s not my fault that it happened, but they have accused me of being a crybaby. It’s a shame, because here it seems that only those who fight or those who cry exist.

It’s not my fault that it happened, but they accused me of being a crybaby. Mnak, freestyler

If you make the cut, what do you think are your options for the Mexico International?

I believe I can always win. When I have faced the best, I have given them a great battle or even beaten them. Winning this Saturday is going to be a shot of personal adrenaline that I need.

Who do you see favorite?

The usual ones, Chuty, Gazir… There are other people that I like like Metalingstica or El Menor, who also comes with the narrative of heir to the throne and may have options. In FMS format it is very difficult for there to be surprises. Maybe the judges come up with something different than what they think, but on the scoresheet they have that the one who has made the least mistakes has won.

And what do you think precisely about the FMS voting format, do you like the numerical theme to be maintained or would you prefer to vote again by show of hands?

I believe that for the professional league it is necessary to maintain the current format because as the battles are a little longer, if you disconnect for a moment, you compensate for it with another good one. In the votes for sensations that is lost. For the rest of the competitions, I prefer to vote by hand so that the essence is not lost.

Finally, a message for your fans.

Above all, I want to thank those who are there because this year has been super difficult for me personally. This album will finally come out in 2024 and I am also uploading more music on the YouTube channel. I have also opened an account on Twitch to comment freestyle. I send you all many kisses.