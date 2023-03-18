Mobile phone plan. This MADNESS offer crushes the competition (without exception)

The Oxygen mobile plan from Prixtel, a virtual operator, has convinced many French people thanks to its flexibility and excellent value for money. This is an adaptive package that automatically adjusts to user consumption through a system of tiers. Indeed, this formula makes it possible to charge only the data actually used, unlike the traditional offers of other operators. This allows for substantial savings.

If you are thinking of changing your plan, this exceptional offer currently offered by Prixtel will be able to seduce you. For a limited time, you can subscribe to Oxygen package from 6.99 euros per month, with 20 to 60 GB of internet, unlimited calls, SMS and MMS. In terms of value for money, it is quite simply the best offer on the market.

As we said, this mobile plan is advantageous in many respects, in particular thanks to its tier system which makes it flexible. For its flexibility of use, its quality services, this formula stands out from what its competitors offer. Without commitment, adaptive and inexpensive, the Oxygen package from Prixtel allows you to make real savings every month.

Prixtel: how do its mobile plans work?

Prixtel’s Oxygen plan is therefore an excellent option for those looking for a flexible and economical mobile plan. With a starting price of 6.99 euros per month for a data envelope of up to 60 GB, this package is one of the most competitive on the market. In short, if you do not exceed the first level of 20 GB, you pair only 6.99 euros. On the other hand, if you use more than 20 GB, you will go to the next level.

Which will cost you 8.99 euros for use ranging from 20 GB to 40 GB. For use from 40 GB to 60 GB, the cost will be 10.99 euros. Calls, SMS and MMS are unlimited in France and abroad, while the package allows you to take advantage of 15 GB of internet usable from the EU/DOM. Here are the 3 levels of the Oxygen mobile plan in detail:

0 Go à 20 Go : 6,99 euros

20 Go à 40 Go : 8,99 euros

40 Go à 60 Go : 10,99 euros

As you can see, Prixtel’s Oxygen plan differs from the offers offered by other operators, such as Bouygues Telecom, Orange or Free. The latter display mobile plans with a fixed amount of internet data. With these plans, if you use half of the allocated envelope, you still have to pay the full price.

If you go over the envelope, you have to pay additional fees, which can quickly get expensive. With the Oxygen plan, you only pay for the data you actually use, which allows you to make great savings. Prixtel does not stop there and also offers two other adaptive packages, Le Grand and Le Géant. They are perfect for consumers who need more internet.

These packages allow you to enjoy up to 200 GB of mobile data from 9.99 euros per month. Their price varies according to the amount of data used each month and their operation is identical to that of the Oxygen plan, with the same system of levels. Prixtel’s Oxygen plan is therefore an excellent option for users looking for an economical and flexible mobile plan.

With its advantageous prices, its adaptive levels and its quality mobile network, this virtual operator has managed to make a name for itself on the French mobile telephony market. No information regarding the duration of the promotion. Which means that this Oxygen mobile plan might disappear any moment. Don’t wait too long if you want to take advantage of it.

