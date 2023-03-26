Mobile plan at a low price: this 30 GB offer is to be grabbed immediately!

If you want to change your mobile plan to save money, then Coriolis should appeal to you. This operator is currently offering its 30 GB package for less than 7 euros. You will fall for this sweet price!

Most customers turn to the most well-known operators when they want a mobile plan. But there are other providers, more confidential and yet just as efficient. This is the case of Coriolis Telecom, which currently offers its 30 GB package at 6.99 euros per month. With this low price, it may well seduce you! In addition to this comfortable data package, you can enjoy unlimited calls, SMS and MMS.

In addition, you can count up to 8 GB in EU / DOM / COM. You will also benefit from SFR’s 4G and 4G+ network for a fast and stable connection, wherever you are. This package also includes caller ID, call waiting and the VoLTE/VoWiFi option. This option allows you to make voice or video calls with very good sound quality via the 4G or WiFi network (a compatible smartphone is nevertheless required). Finally, you have the possibility to change your mobile, since Coriolis offers telephones.

If Coriolis is already very interesting for its low-cost package, this is not its only asset. For example, the operator has an ISO 9001-certified customer service department, guaranteeing its quality. In addition, he can be reached by phone as well as by email. Also, if you want to keep your current phone number, you don’t have to do anything. Coriolis takes care of everything, for free. You also have 14 days to change your mind. And if you take the opportunity to change your smartphone, you will benefit from free delivery within 3 days. You will also find more than 100 models, at unbeatable prices. Finally, this package is non-binding. You can leave whenever you want, without paying any additional cost or justifying yourself. These are good arguments that should convince you to join Coriolis… So don’t hesitate any longer and opt for something new by joining this operator at low prices, but with great advantages…

This content was produced in partnership with Coriolis. BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.