Mobilization against the pension reform: dreaded excesses in Paris

More than 300 demonstrations against the pension reform are planned all over France on Thursday March 23. The national demonstration will leave at 2 p.m. from Place de la Bastille in Paris. Juliette Poissonnier takes stock of the situation.

Emmanuel Macron aDid he succeed in calming the debate or on the contrary in mobilizing more opponents? “L’intersyndical wanna to mark the spirits today and give a new impetus to the mobilization”underlines Juliette Poissonnier, live Thursday, March 23 from the Place de la Bastille (Paris). “Moreover, several dozen people have already gathered even though the demonstration only started in 1h30. In all, 40 to 70,000 people are expected according to the police, which is more than last week”continues the journalist.

5,000 police and gendarmes in Paris

“In the tense climate of recent days with several spontaneous demonstrations, excesses are feared“, informs Juliette Poissonnier. “The security system has been reinforced with 5,000 police and gendarmes in Paris and 12,000 throughout the territory. That’s 1,000 more than the previous times.”she says.