Mobilization against the pension reform: here are the traffic forecasts at SNCF and RATP for Friday

Disturbances are still ongoing in the transport networks, due to a strike movement against the pension reform.

In transport, traffic remains affected by the social mobilization against the pension reform, while the executive has opted for the option of 49.3. The disruptions for the day of Friday March 17 will vary according to the networks, according to the forecasts of the SNCF and the RATP communicated Thursday.

On the SNCF network

The SNCF plans for Friday a traffic plan without much change compared to Thursday, with in particular 2 TGV out of 3 and some improvements in Ile-de-France. SNCF Voyageurs still counts on 2 TGV Inoui and Ouigo out of 3, 3 Intercités out of 5, no night train and 1 TER out of 2 on national average, according to management forecasts sent to AFP on Thursday.

In the Paris region, traffic will remain the most degraded on line R with another 2 trains out of 5 on average, but it will improve on the RER D with 3 trains out of 5 and the resumption of traffic between Châtelet-les-Halles and Gare from Lyon. Three quarters of the trains must run on lines A, E, N and P, two thirds on lines C, H, J and L, and half of the usual service for the SNCF part of RER B, to the north. Service will be normal on lines K, U, T4, T11 and T13.

On the RATP network

In Ile-de-France, the RATP expects traffic “almost normal” on RER A and on 2 trains out of 3 on its part of RER B, to the south. Traffic will be normal on the RATP metro, bus and tram networks.