Mocked on TikTok, an interview with Emmanuel Macron goes viral around the world

The justifications of the President of the Republic around the pension reform have been repeated thousands of times on TikTok, including by foreign Internet users, to better divert them.

“Do you think it pleases me to make this reform?” Extracted from his appearance on the 1 p.m. news from TF1 and France 2, this short sentence went viral this week on TikTok where thousands of Internet users have fun taking up the sound of the President of the Republic’s voice to better divert his message. .

The words chosen and the tone obviously inspired many of them.

Equally amusing, the meme has become global since foreign Internet users, even without speaking a word of French, have also taken hold of this story.

The pension reform was adopted by recourse to article 49-3 of the Constitution. It still has to be examined by the Constitutional Council, which will issue its decision on April 14.