Model of Ukrainian descent is crowned Miss Japan

TOKIO.- The model Ukrainian Carolina Shiino cried with joy when she was crowned Miss Japan this week, grateful for the recognition of her identity as Japanese. But her Caucasian appearance revived an old question in a country where many people value homogeneity and conformity: What does it mean to be Japanese?

Shiino has lived in Japan since she was 5 and became a naturalized citizen in 2022. Now 26, she works as a model and says she has as strong a sense of Japanese identity as anyone else, despite her non-Japanese appearance. .

“It really is like a dream,” Shiino said in fluent Japanese in her tearful acceptance speech Monday. “I have faced a racial barrier. Even though I am Japanese, there have been times when I have not been accepted. Today I am very grateful to have been accepted as Japanese.”

“I hope to contribute to building a society that respects diversity and does not judge people’s appearance,” Shiino said.

Controversy

But his coronation sparked a debate over whether he should represent Japan.

Some people said on social media that it was wrong to choose a Miss Japan who does not have a single drop of Japanese blood, even if she grew up in Japan. Others said there was no problem with Shiino’s coronation because her Japanese citizenship makes her Japanese.

Japan has a growing number of people from multiracial and multicultural backgrounds, as more people marry foreigners and the country accepts workers from other countries to compensate for its rapidly aging and declining population.

But tolerance for diversity has lagged behind.

Chiaki Horan, a biracial television personality, said on a news program Thursday that she was born in Japan and has Japanese nationality, but she has often faced questions about whether she is really Japanese or why she makes comments about Japan.

“I have learned that there are some people who require blood purity as part of Japanese identity,” he said. “I wonder if there is a lack of understanding that there can be people of diverse roots from different places if we go back a few generations.”

Background

Shiino is just the latest to face the fallout from questions about what constitutes Japanese.

Ariana Miyamoto, originally from Nagasaki, with a Japanese mother and African-American father, also faced heavy criticism when she was chosen to represent Japan in the Miss Universe pageant in 2015.

When tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games in 2021, she was criticized by nationalists on social media for not being “purely Japanese”, although she was also very well received by many.

Growing up, Shiino said she struggled with the gap between how she is treated for her foreign appearance and her own identity as Japanese. But she said working as a model has given her confidence. “I may look different, but I have unwavering confidence that I am Japanese,” she said.

Source: AP