Table of contents





Modern Organizational Forms: Team Topologies in Software Development

Away from simple efficiency thinking to optimal flow

Stream-aligned Teams

Enabling und Stream-aligned Teams

Conclusion



More about software development:





Speed ​​and flexibility in IT are now indispensable success factors for practically every business area. Agile software development basically offers all the necessary tools for teams to continuously generate customer benefits. Therefore, many companies have started transformation processes towards agility.

Robert Ruzitschka







Robert Ruzitschka is DevOps Community Lead and Engineering Coach at Raiffeisen Bank International and deals with the technical and organizational aspects of agile software development.

But it was not uncommon for the results to fall short of expectations, and instead of greater effectiveness, helplessness and frustration spread. Agility means the ability to adapt to rapidly changing customer requirements and framework conditions. In order to achieve convincing results, it is not enough to change the development process alone. It is also necessary to adapt organization and software architecture.

Especially larger companies with a grown IT landscape with high organizational barriers and diverse technical dependencies often have difficulties here. But it is precisely in these companies that there is also great potential for agile software development. There is no shortage of approaches to scaling agile processes. In most cases, it is about managing the various dependencies in a structured way. The Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) is an example.