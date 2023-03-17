Moldova sees EU accession as “the only chance” for the future

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, is aiming for her country to become a member of the European Union by 2030. “The EU is our only chance to build a country where citizens can decide their fate,” she said at a parliamentary session in the capital, Chisinau. Sandu again accused Moscow of wanting to destabilize the country. “Only threats and blackmail come from the Kremlin” and “war, suffering and poverty”.

“In 2030, Moldova must be a member of the EU and seize the opportunity to become an equal part of the European family,” Sandu said. “How long will it take us? It all depends on us.”

Breakaway region of Transnistria

The small ex-Soviet republic with 2.6 million inhabitants has made a pro-Western turn in recent years. In June 2022, Moldova was granted EU candidate status. Sandu had previously accused Russia of pushing ahead with a concrete coup plan.

In the breakaway region of Transnistria, a narrow strip of land bordering Ukraine, there is a Russian-speaking majority of the population. In addition, around 1,500 soldiers of the Russian army are stationed there. In February, Russia threatened “retaliation” if Ukrainian forces “provoked” Russian forces stationed in Transnistria.