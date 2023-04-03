Monaco: Bodmer confident for the final sprint

Thanks to the success against Strasbourg (4-3) on Sunday, AS Monaco is in fourth place in Ligue 1, only three points behind Lens and Marseille, second and third respectively. For Mathieu Bodmer, the Mongasques could well surprise their competitors.

“Monaco conceded a lot of goals this season. But offensively they have so much quality that they are able to score a lot and win games, warned the Prime Video consultant. I want to say that it’s a team on which the end will have to be counted.”

“(…) They are perhaps less protected defensively because they play more offensively compared to previous seasons. It’s a change of style. For the viewers it’s good, for the coaches I don’t I’m not sure. But I think Monaco is likely to win a lot of games by the end of the season,” predicted the former Parisian.