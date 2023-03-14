Money back? Court classifies FIFA packs as illegal gambling

“Have you ever in FIFA Ultimate Team Bought packs, opened them” and then realized that you “wasted money again”? Christian Solmecke starts his new YouTube video with these introductory words. The lawyer and content creator is considered an expert for Social media law and IT law. He has been running a YouTube channel since 2010, dealing with legal issues and viewer questions. This is what he said, for example, when Streamer star Trymacs by Stefan Raab (it was about 500,000 euros) was warned. The new episode deals with a court case in Austria, the players of FIFA 23 should make people sit up and take notice.

Loot box lawsuit in FIFA Ultimate Team – player gets money back

According to Christian Solmecke came a district court in Austria to the conclusion that the so-called packs in FIFA Ultimate Team are illegal gambling. The client of a plaintiff apparently had in the Playstation store 340 euros for digital player cards issued, which are offered in supposedly randomly assembled virtual “packages”. He got his money back.

These lure every day “FUT packs” with the prospect of drawing digital player cards from football stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. The court came to the conclusion that this business model was apparently considered in Austria illegal gambling is to be classified. Sales contracts between players on the one hand and the providers of digital stores (such as Sony, Microsoft or Nintendo) on the other hand are therefore not valid.

Can you get your money back for FIFA Packs in Germany?

But this case can also be opened Germany transfer? According to lawyer Christian Solmecke stuck users an average of 800 euros in FIFA packs. So is it possible to sue for your money back? Apparently it’s not quite that simple. In Germany it is gambling if you play for a chance of winning paid a fee and the profit depends mainly on chance.

According to Solmecke, the fact that you “pay for” the digital packs with in-game currency in FIFA creates a legal loophole. A second hurdle for a successful lawsuit arises from the fact that one only digital goods in the form of player cards and these theoretically represent no value. Solmecke, on the other hand, argues that whole Accounts with players of FIFA Ultimate Team on the internet, although this in the terms and conditions of the game is excluded.

What apparently makes things even more difficult: According to the definition, gambling also involves a risk of loss. In the FIFA virtual packs In any case, Ultimate Team contains digital player cards. For this reason, according to Solmecke Surprise egg also not as a game of chance. It remains to be seen whether the model case from Austria described above will unleash a wave of lawsuits. On Germany Apparently, this case law cannot be transferred.