Money for refugees: Faeser speaks plain language with municipalities

Berlin.

Cities and municipalities have never taken in more refugees than in 2022 – now they are reaching their limits. Faeser rejects a recording freeze.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser reacted with dismay to the demands from the federal states and local authorities for more money for the accommodation of refugees. “I find it strange when it is already being said – at the beginning of April – that the money for this year is not enough,” said the SPD politician to this editorial team.

With 4.4 billion euros, the federal government made a lot of money available last year, according to Faeser. “In addition, we have taken over the social benefits for the refugees from Ukraine.” Also this year, the federal states and municipalities have been promised 2.75 billion euros in additional support at an early stage, said the minister. “But I know that the situation of the municipalities is very difficult right now. That’s why we’re working so closely together to manage the situation together.”

Also read: Refugees and migration: what the federal and state governments are planning now

If Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has her way, cities and municipalities will be demanding more money for refugees too soon. Photo: Emmanuele Contini / Getty Images













However, Faeser refused to limit the influx of refugees. “We are experiencing a terrible war in the middle of Europe,” she said. “Eight out of ten refugees come from Ukraine. There can be no upper limits for humanity.”





Faeser acknowledged that the influx of refugees from the country has also led to an increase in crime. “Of the nearly 1,060,000 refugees from Ukraine, more than a third are under the age of 18. This can also be seen in the crime statistics.”

Faeser laments the EU’s lack of determination when it comes to deportations

Last year, more than 3,700 children and young people from Ukraine were registered as suspects, the minister explained. “In 2021, before Putin’s war, there were a few hundred.” Faeser emphasized: “People who fled the war bring terrible experiences with them. Such experiences of violence can have a lasting effect, especially with children and young people.” It is important to take a close look and to look after the children and young people as best as possible.

Also interesting:Thousands of deportations fail because of the paperwork of the authorities

At the same time, Faeser lamented the lack of determination in the EU when it came to deporting refugees who had committed a crime. “In Europe this is not happening consistently enough overall,” she said. “The core problem is that countries of origin do not take back their citizens.” Therefore, migration agreements with countries of origin are now being negotiated.

However, Faeser rejected deportations to Syria, which Denmark wants to allow again. Nobody should be deported to a country where they were threatened with torture or death. “We will not negotiate such issues with the Assad regime either,” she said. “What we are currently examining is a resumption of deportations of criminals and perpetrators to Afghanistan. “But there, too, difficult questions arise in view of the rule of the Taliban.” (gau)

Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos, editor-in-chief of the FUNKE central editorial office Behind the scenes of politics – opinionated, exclusive, relevant.





your daily News Overview: Register here for the WAZ newsletter for free!





More articles from this category can be found here: Politics



