Money seized from Cuban in Tampa points to dismissed minister and owner of MSME

The sequence of events triggered by this new case of the dethronement of an official generates suspicions among those familiar with the procedures used by the Cuban dictatorship. As he was able to verify DIARIO LAS AMERICAS based on the testimony of an anonymous source, 72 hours before Gil’s dismissal, at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, his participation was active and his opinions were taken into account and validated.

Three days later they announced the measure to replace him in his duties and, as in a comedy of messes, after being congratulated by Díaz-Canel on social networks, Gil Fernández’s name emerged as the subject of an investigation, for which, supposedly , was arrested, as well as his wife placed in isolation.

Gil’s connection with the transfer of dollars to the US

Mirtza Ocaña’s arrest occurred after her arrival at Tampa International Airport on an international flight from the island on February 5, 2024, where she claimed to have no more than $10,000 with her, but $30,000 was discovered hidden in her luggage during a search. inspection.

The woman later admitted that she flew from Cuba to Tampa two or three times a month to smuggle money in cash to the United States, and an additional $70,000 was found hidden in his clothing, according to authorities.

The 38-year-old Cuban was free on bail with an electronic shackle. Her case put into context the question, whose money was she transporting?

The charges against Ocaña include cash smuggling and conspiracy with an unidentified person to transport, transfer and introduce money illegally into the United States.

However, the unidentified person who would have conspired with Ocaña to smuggle dollars, as stated by the arrested woman and what has emerged from Cuba, could be Gil himself, who in turn is linked in the investigation to Fernando Javier. Albán Torres, who is under arrest, and is the owner of an MSME located in Ciego Ávila, in the center of the island.

Albán Torres, with a past that those who have known him since his years as a university student relate to repressive activities, was part of the select group of small Cuban businessmen who, recently, visited the United States and showed signs of an alleged openness in Cuba to the private economy.

The name of Albán Torres became notable in his study center in his capacity as president of the University Student Federation. According to testimonies, while he used the influence of his responsibility for personal benefit, he was also a key player in the expulsion from the high study center of the young people Harold Cepero and Joan Columbié, who had given their signature in support of the Félix Varela project. promoted by the opponent Oswaldo Payá Sardiñas.

Cepero, along with Payá Sardiñas, were victims of a car accident that claimed their lives when they were returning from the east of the island from their work as opponents of the regime.

According to an article on the CiberCuba portal, when private companies on the island were not yet approved in 2020, Albán Torres and his team had trade abroad. At that time, the report indicates, Albán Torres declared that Media Luna was included in the Economy Plan with a “closed scheme”, which should receive 2 million 70 thousand dollars from exports. 46% would go to replenishment of the project and the rest for the Central Financing Account of the country’s leadership.

Media Luna, the report explains, was the result of a so-called ‘local development plan’ that took shape in 2017, in Ciego de Ávila, which Albán Torres, at that time, said was inspired by Celia Sánchez Manduley (former member of the guerrilla that accompanied Fidel Castro in the Sierra Maestra before 1959) and called it “Media Luna”. He got support from the regime to push it at a suspicious speed in Cuba.

At this point it is valid to remember that the country’s economy portfolio was governed by Gil since 2018, when he was appointed to head that ministry by Díaz Canel.

Origin of money

The digital medium Cubanet reported that the woman arrested in Tampa would work for former Minister Gil Fernández, dismissed by the Cuban regime under accusations of corruption. Other digital and television platforms echoed that allegation.

According to flight records, Ocaña had flown from Cuba to Tampa 45 times since May 2023.

In statements to DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS, academic and analyst Juan Antonio Blanco recalled that the strict controls in place at Cuban airports do not facilitate the transfer of foreign currency that Ocaña, in his statements, claims he carried out frequently from the island and in large sums.

If found guilty, Ocana could face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

Possible links with dismissed minister in Cuba

After the announcement of the dismissal of Gil Fernández, and the subsequent news of a criminal prosecution and investigation against him for an alleged case of corruption, a series of hypotheses have been generated regarding the possibility that the former minister could be the ‘goat’. expiatory’ on duty for the Havana regime.

The alleged links between Ocaña and Gil Fernández is one of many hypotheses, but this one in particular would serve to provide arguments for the link suggested by those who handle the information threads in Cuba, who before announcing Gil’s prosecution for corruption assured that after The recent worsening of the economic crisis in the country, reflected in unpopular measures such as the increase in fuel and electricity rates, was at the hands of the US and the CIA.

The dismissal of senior officials in the nomenclature of power in Cuba has been subject over time to a meticulous selection process. In the first years of the establishment of Fidel Castro’s power, those who, in the eyes of the “supreme chief”, could constitute a shadow for his purposes were removed, prosecuted, “disappeared” or relocated to other functions.

When in the group of “the historical ones of the revolution” there was no one left who could cast a shadow on Castro, the purge in the power elite in Cuba, for periods, has seen names such as those of army general Arnaldo Ochoa, the Minister of the Interior José Abrante, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs appointed without absolutely having any diplomatic experience, such as Roberto Robaina and Felipe Pérez Roque; Figures chosen specifically for their high degree of reliability were also deposed, such as Luis Orlando Domínguez, Carlos Aldana, Carlos Lage and Carlos Valenciaga.

Gil Fernández, chosen for the position he held as minister by Díaz-Canel himself, may have been more or less corrupt, however, the announcement of his prosecution makes him an exemplary case. The seriousness of the accusations against him will depend on how complicated the regime’s ideologues need the plot of this episode to be, in which it should not be ruled out that Díaz-Canel himself will be given a leading role because the current script is not suitable. its authorship.

Gil Fernández’s alleged link with the Cuban woman who brought large sums of dollars to the United States would serve as a plot line for this plot, according to some political commentators.