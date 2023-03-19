Money Shot – The story of PornHub, review: the freddo algorithm of pornography | Pop culture

Pretend you don’t know the name PornHub, cancel it with malcelata nonchalance the chronology ma sappiamo tutti la verità: PornHub is an integral part of contemporary digital culture. Che sia per colpa della famigerata Rule 43 (‘if one thing exists, now the porn version does not exist’) or because it was cited in the most nonsensical discussion, PornHub is a universally noted name, since the symbol of digital age pornography, a printed titanic che nasconde, dietro gemiti e situazioni paradossamente eccitanti, a realtà ben più articolata. Ed is proper to the right world the telecamera that he has kept Suzanne Hillinger with his own Money Shot – La storia di PornHubreport available on Netflix in which if it tells not so much the story of the site, how much its social impact.

Talk of pornography is always divisive. That if an argument considered comfortable is not certainly a mystery, considered as the sum of ogni depravazione sessuale sbattuta on the first page, but if I can deny how there were also diverse aspects of the most intimate and psychologically pressing that I am without troppo spesso ignorati. I know if you access the PornHub disc, this net separation is still very evident, soprattutto in recent times, where the porn site of the moment has been messed with in Berlin through an open source approach that if it is decidedly counterproductive. Ad animare la ricerca della Hillinger sono state proprio questi dos elementi, intrecciati in modo misurato per dare allo spettatore una visione più razionale di quello che è, a tutti gli effetti, un fenomeno culturale contemporaneo.

Money Shot – La storia di PornHubfredda realtà dietro digital pornography

Money Shot – La storia di PornHub If Quindi enters a complex mosaic of visions and perceptions, with the consapevolezza che non spetta to this report sancire or less the liceità del porno. Non è scopo della Hillinger Farsi spokesperson for a moralistic campaign or ergersi a champion of sexual freedom, the final attempt of this documentary of quasi due ore è capire esatmente cosa sia PornHub, cosa di nasconda dietro questo colosso della pornografia. A cominciare da realtà dimenticata sin troppo spesso, e che già nel titolo viene palesata: alla fine, a telecamere spente e performer rivestiti, è tutto un discorso di soldi.

La verità è che il video che vediamo scorrere sui nostri monitor è il culmine di un’attività fatta di algoritmi e piazzamenti pubblicitari, di ricerche finalizzate a cogliere le pulsioni in trend del momento e di autori che, per cuanto si ironizzi, devono realizzare plote per give a cornice to questi sprazzi di sessualità. Hillinger does not limit itself even to the ormonal facciata of PornHub, but to the depth, it does not assimilate and detail the material that is transferred to the flesh, tip to the heart of the story. The practical aspect of PornHub is public domain, not news and not interesting, the interesting aspect is the mechanism that this economic empire has in hand, capable of passing from a site dividing pornography to the production of content and imposing As the point of reference of digital pornography, also stepping on the imaginary collective precedents like YouPorn.

L’indagine attuata da Money Shot – La storia di PornHub Si muove su due piani, dividendo esta docufilm en due parti nette. In primis, process the presence of performer note from the operator and former employees of MindGeek, the company that owns PornHub, if you destroy the social perception of the site, that part of it has not been successful. Attrici che rivelano come siano passed from the diffidenza allo schieramento dogmatico in favor of PornHub, depending on che svelano and retroscena più disparati and riferimenti a momenti che hanno sancito the consecration of the portal to pop icon so i punti fermi utilizzati per spinere l’occhio dello spettatore oltre The ormonal storm sees Freddo Calcolo who encourages this empire. to honor of the truth, This cousin segment of the documentary sows voler spegnere qualsiasi libido, reconsidering that the sense of prohibition and moral sexual transport to the mere economic calculus that leads to the making of a porn video that is not spontaneous, but the fruit of an attentive studio of the preferences of the spectatori and quindi risultato di una banale ricerca di mercato. E le tanto osannate categorie, capaci di imporre also in the slang quotidiano a sorta di affermazione, not sono anche altro che pilotate scelte per rendere ancora più profilabili i click.

How the world of porn works

We don’t tell you how to eat PornHub negli ultimi anni sia divenuto uno specchio della società also in termini di profilazioneThank you to your oramai tradizionale divisione delle ricerche degli utenti, one of the best-planned digital profiling operations currently available. La Hillinger skillfully imbastisce a racconto dai tratti ironici, in which pornography loses its visceral fascination, demolishes these interviewed actresses, who from the situation artificially itchy and envious acrobatics come from the women of Vedono, in their own profession, diverse expressions of their own personalities, dalla libertà alla rivalsa personale but all’affermazione di una carrera. This first passage of demolition of the myth, is the necessary step to predispose the spectators to the brutal truth of PornHub: the system does not work.

The idea of ​​an open source pornography is a failure on the piano, not only ethical but legally based. What MindGeek has is a wonderful tool for content creation at zero cost, if a case of ethical and, moreover, legal failure is quickly revealed. Nell’era del revenge porn, dei filmati rubati e lanciati in rete senza more, l’approccio di PornHub has reso possibile pedopornografia, división di materiale non consensuale e altri reati che sono divenuti fonte di embarrazo per MindGeek, che chiamata a penalmente delle My own hands have found that my own control and verification system, trivially, does not work. And Hillinger pointed out that, due to this failure, he destroyed the route of a video that was posted on his broadcast, he did not follow his life and criticized it, arriving to show an unsuspecting nature of PornHub that cannot be imagined as a fruit.

The true nature of Money Shot – La storia di PornHub I will not give a riposta to the eternal discussion of its validity or less than porn, I will show on the contrary how the MILF industry, lascivious professors and intrapreneurial casalists are in real a mathematical calculus, scava against the polemic and the open manifestations Ostilità per sviscerare il meccanismo detro este impero económico, disinteressandosi dell’impatto culture del porno como categoria, ma focalizzandosi sul microcosmo di PornHub. Money Shot – La storia di PornHub Distincts the ormonal fascination of the family site for far emerge a curious più technique and practice, levia il trick based on artificial algorithms and sensuality to reveal the sad and true fredda dietro un’impresa economica miliardaria.