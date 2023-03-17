Monk investigates again

He’s sent more murderers to jail than cable car drivers have sent tourists to San Francisco. And more quirks than Sierra Springs bottled water in the basement.

Now cult detective Adrian Monk (played by Tony Shalhoub, 69) is coming back! Variety reported on it.

The streaming provider Peacock has therefore commissioned a film. The strip is called “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” and will – as the title suggests – seal the final end of the sympathetic investigator after 125 episodes. In 2020 it already had a special entitled “Mr. Monk Shelters in Place”.

Take it easy: Mister Monk isn’t really into animals – among other things… Foto: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Also joining the party this time are Ted Levine (65) as Captain Leland Stottlemeyer, Traylor Howard (56) as assistant Natalie Teeger, Jason Gray-Stanford (52) as Lieutenant Randy Disher, Melora Hardin (55) as Trudy Monk’s murdered wife and Hector Elizondo (86) as psychiatrist Dr. Neven Bell.

In the film, retired police officer and private investigator Adrian Monk is set to solve a “very personal case.” Stepdaughter Molly, a journalist, is preparing for her wedding. More will not be revealed for the time being.

Iconic: Randy Disher (from left), Sharona Fleming, Adrian Monk and Captain Leland Stottlemeyer. Sharona is Monk’s first assistant and is unlikely to appear in the new film Foto: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Co-producer Beatrice Springborn raves: “Fans will love how the creative team has preserved everything they admired about Adrian Monk while bringing him into the present.” And NBC Vice Michael Sluchan promises the new detective adventure have “the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance”.

Monk premiered in the US in 2002 and became a crowd puller on both sides of the Atlantic. The comedy-crime format garnered numerous awards throughout its eight seasons, including three Emmys for lead actor Tony Shalhoub in 2003, 2005 and 2006. The character has numerous fears and obsessive-compulsive disorders.