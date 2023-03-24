Montforter nuances: Hugo Award goes to Lingua:Lyra

International student team convinces jury and audience

Hugo, the international student competition of the Montforter Zwischentöne, is one of the most important awards for new concert formats in the German-speaking world. In the final yesterday evening in the old indoor pool, the Lingua Lyra team from Cesena/Italy, Detmold/D and Vienna prevailed through. In addition to prize money of 1,000 euros and a production budget of 5,000 euros, the greatest reward is performing one’s own concert in front of an audience: on November 25 as part of the Montforter Zwischentöne.

36 teams with students from German-speaking countries as well as from Italy, Spain, Australia, China, Norway, Taiwan, Slovenia and the USA registered this year. Three teams made it to the final in the old indoor pool, which was also streamed live. The task was to convince the jury and the audience in ten minutes each. In addition, they presented musical and content-related excerpts of their concept. The thematic specification was “Heaven and Hell”. The task also consisted of playing in two rooms at the same time. Finally, the concert will be performed in the Festsaal (ground floor) as well as in the baroque chapel (2nd floor) of the Stella Vorarlberg as part of the Montforter Zwischentöne.

“Your Own Inner Heaven”

The Lingua:Lyra team gave the best pitch, as Folkert Uhde explained. “An outstanding concept that confronts visitors with their own inner heaven and inner hell,” said Anja Christina Loosli, who, together with Frauke Bernds and Peter Paul Kainrath, is on the international jury for the finale of the competition.

The formation “Serendipity Consort” from Nuremberg and Trossingen (D) came in second. She based her idea on the legend “Orpheus and Eurydice” found in the “Metamorphoses” by the ancient poet Ovid. The third-placed quartet “Quartensprung” with students from Basel, Zurich, Vienna and Oslo also chose a literary basis with Hermann Hesse’s “Steppenwolf”.

Presentation at the Montforter Zwischentöne

The prize is named after the local minstrel Hugo von Montfort (1357-1423) – the first musician in the region whose work is still known today. The jury consisted of three experts: Frauke Bernds, Head of Concert Planning at the Cologne Philharmonic, Peter Paul Kainrath (Intendant of Klangforum Wien) and Anja Christina Loosli, Managing Director of the Thun Palace Concerts. Film producer and journalist Andrea Thilo hosted the evening. In addition to the assessments of the experts, the vote of the public was also important. Visitors to the old indoor pool and users of the live stream cast their votes using an online tool. The concert of the winning team can be seen on November 25th.

