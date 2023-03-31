Mora’s municipal councilor: “Nuclear power would engage as much as wind power”

Mora is one of 32 municipalities in Sweden that has received an invitation to respond to a referral on proposals for amended laws and regulations for nuclear power. The municipality is fundamentally positive about the proposal for changes to the Environmental Code and the Act on Nuclear Activities.

Does not address consequences

However, the municipality considers the bill to be incomplete, as it does not address the consequences for the affected municipalities’ activities in emergency services, preparedness, total defense and security. In the consultation response, Mora municipality writes that it needs to be developed in the upcoming work with the changes to the law.

– Should it become relevant for Mora, all our neighboring municipalities should be involved, but we have a long way to go, there are many things that must be dealt with, says Anna Hed, centre-party municipal councilor in Mora.