More and more condominium owners worried about the association’s finances

The condominium report shows that every fourth condominium owner is worried about the association’s finances, which is an increase of 10 percentage points compared to last year’s report. At the same time, nearly 30 percent state that they lack insight into the association’s finances.

– We come from a period where financial issues were not top of mind for all members and boards. Now we are entering a tougher period and then you have to communicate better and create security, says Markus Pålsson, business area manager SBC.

More associations are seeking support

Sweden’s housing association, which carries out the report, works to support housing associations and sees a difference from before.

– We see a markedly greater activity among the associations. They ask more, we have significantly more meetings where they want guidance with the financial issues and communication with the members.

The association that managed to cut costs

