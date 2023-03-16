More and more women in the US are dying from problems in pregnancy and childbirth – Hola News

Washington, Mar 16 (EFE).- The maternal mortality rate increased significantly in the United States in 2021, amid an upward trend in the country, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released this Thursday.

The number of women who died during pregnancy or childbirth in the US reached 1,205 in 2021, a sharp increase compared to previous years: 658 in 2018, 754 in 2019 and 861 in 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes maternal mortality as the death of a woman during the gestation period or 42 days after termination of pregnancy.

Figures from the National Vital Statistics System of the United States revealed that the maternal mortality rate in the country in 2021 – the year with the most recent data – was 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared to rates of 20 .1 in 2019 and 23.8 in 2020.

There were more than twice as many deaths among black women as among white women, with a rate of about 70 deaths per 100,000 live births, which is 2.6 times the rate for white women of 26.6 per 100,000.

The increases from 2020 to 2021 for groups of Hispanic origin were also significant, going from 18.2 to 28 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Experts attribute this increase to the pandemic, which aggravated the maternal mortality crisis in the US, according to CNN.

Likewise, the mortality rate in women over 40 years of age in 2021 (138.5 per 100,000) was almost seven times higher than that of women under 25 years of age (20.4), and the increase in this percentage between 2020 and 2021 was also considerably higher in that first segment of the population (from 107.9 to 138.5 per 100,000).

In a press conference, the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, lamented these data and considered that “the most powerful country in the world should not accept that as a reality.”

In addition, he promised that US President Joe Biden will continue to fight to increase access to health care for women who are pregnant and giving birth, so that these maternal mortality rates decrease.