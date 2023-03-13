More details of Elon Musk’s housing project for his Tesla workers: Houses are not given away

Exactly one month ago we wondered if Elon Musk he was a labor exploiter for the simple fact that he wanted to build a city with houses in Austin, Texas, near one of his Tesla Motors plants.

These homes were obviously for the workers of one of their most popular companies. And the question we asked ourselves regarding whether he was an exploiter, is because he supposedly wanted to control those who work for him more closely.

At that time it was made clear that it was not a situation of labor exploitation. It happened that his Tesla plant is far from the urban areas of Austin. So the employees were wasting a lot of time in traffic both going there and coming back.

It’s not exploitative, that’s fine. Is he kind? No, he’s not Santa Claus either. It was thought that the houses were going to be assigned to those who worked for Tesla at no cost. Well, the truth is that Elon Musk is quite an entrepreneur, since the employees who inhabit these houses will have to pay rent.

It’s okay that nothing should be free in life. The point is that if you get fired from Tesla, not only will you lose your job, but you will also lose the house where you live, since according to US media reports you will only have 30 days to leave the house.

Elon Musk’s housing project

This initiative is called Snailbrook. Employees will have to pay about $800 for a home that can have two or three bedrooms. The price is accessible, since in these areas a house with similar characteristics exceeds $2,000 per month.

The housing complex will have streets identified as Boring Boulevard, Cutterhead Crossing, Waterjet Way, and Porpoise Place; everything related to Musk’s companies. The Boring Company would be the one in charge of building the houses.

They have already bought about a thousand hectares and the construction start date remains a question mark.