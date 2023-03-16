More schools without classes in La Plata: the oppressive heat is gone but the problems continue

Despite the end of the red alert due to the suffocating heat that hit La Plata in recent days, some schools continue to have difficulties to dictate school days normally.

For example, in Secondary School 9 of Lisandro Olmos, the students held a sit-in today to ask for urgent building improvements.

On the street of the establishment located at 199 between 46 and 47, the students listed bathrooms in ruins, lack of water and classrooms without fans as the most urgent problems to solve.

This picture worsened in recent days of oppressive heat, they remarked. Therefore, today in the protest the objective was for the authorities of Education and the School Council to echo their claims.

“It is impossible to study like this. We have had a very bad time this month. It is inhumane,” they slipped.

Another institution without classes during the day today was the Italian School at 44 between 17 and 18. In this case, the cessation of activities was due to a power outage that affected the neighborhood and surrounding areas.

Yesterday, many schools in La Plata had to cancel the day due to lack of water.

In parallel, the educational community of Primary 107 demonstrated this morning at 31 and 510, in Hernández, due to different building problems. “We have closed the street because our boys do not have face-to-face classes due to the shortcomings that the establishment presents,” they stated.

Other establishments without classes were kindergarten 974, Primary 46 and Secondary 37, which operate on an educational property of 131 and 639 in the town of Arana.

In this case, the educational community denounced that “due to lack of water, the school started the school year a week late.” “However, jerry cans continued to be lacking and classes were able to start thanks to the fact that a mother donated drinking water,” they added.

“Now the boys are without classes again, now since Tuesday. We know that tomorrow there will be classes because the woman returned to donate drums. But the situation is not enough. A neighbor cannot take charge every day of a situation that corresponds to the companies and the State,” they stated.

For this reason, the students held a protest in the area today.