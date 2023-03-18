More Sky channels now in HD instead of SD – technical conversion is underway



The pay TV and streaming provider Sky is currently making technical changes from the old SD channels to improved HD quality. Sky Cinema Premieres, Cinema Premieres +24, Cinema Best Of, Cinema Action and Cinema Family as well as broadcasters of the sports packages are affected.





Users must be prepared that they may have to start a new channel search in order to receive the changes. Sky has now confirmed that. The new HD channels have therefore already been activated.

Changeovers until March 23rd

If everything goes according to plan, the technical changes should be completed by March 23, 2023. Further SD channels will be switched off and replaced by the HD versions. This will be done free of charge as part of the booked Sky packages. However, this does not go entirely smoothly. Only customers who use a Sky receiver will not have to do it themselves.

Sky has compiled details on an FAQ page. This also means that series recordings have to be reprogrammed, since no automatic changeover can take place there. This also applies to the favorites list, which each user has to edit themselves.

The change can be rated positively, but overall Sky is still far behind in terms of a contemporary resolution of the content. Only recently it became known that the pay TV provider Sky has postponed an upgrade to Ultra HD resolution / 4K quality.

