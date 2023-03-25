More than 10 provinces under alert for storms and strong winds: until when do the rains continue in the AMBA

The weather would improve in some areas by Sunday

He National Metereological Service (NMS) issued several alerts for storms, rainy and strong winds for regions of more than ten provinces, within which is the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (BOTH).

According to information from the meteorological agency, a yellow alert by storms for the entire province of Jujuymuch of jump and Tucumanthe entire territory of Santiago del Estero, chaco, Formosaas well as much of Missions, Between rivers and Santa Fe. With this, the SMN tries to warn that possible climatic conditions are foreseen that may cause material damage and the momentary interruption of activities of daily life.

It is estimated that between 40 and 60 millimeters of water can fall in these districts, and can be exceeded in a timely manner, according to the weather monitoring service.

However, some Corrientes districts such as General Alvear, Paso de los Libres, San Martín, Santo Tomé, Concepción, Curuzú Cuatiá, Mercedes, San Roque, Sauce, Bella Vista, Esquina, Goya and Lavalle, as well as the Entre Ríos municipalities of Concordia , Federation, Federal, Feliciano and San Salvador are under a Orange alert by storms.

In this way, the agency recommends that the citizens of these areas prepare for the meteorological phenomena that are forecast, since they can become dangerous for society, life, property and the environment.

In addition, the SMN added that these storms “will be accompanied by gusts, occasional hail fallstrong electrical activity and abundant waterfall in short periods. According to information from telamthe accumulated precipitation values ​​are expected to be around 60 and 90 millimeters, but this figure may be exceeded in some places.

This forecast would extend throughout today and by Sunday it is expected that the affected areas will be only the south of Jujuy, the north of Salta, a part of Formosa, the northern region of Santiago del Estero, the province of Chaco, the north of Santa Fe and Entre Ríos and the entire province of Corrientes.

Current alerts from the National Meteorological Service. (Photo: SMN)

The region of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) and the Buenos Aires municipalities that are part of the AMBA are also under a yellow alert for rain. Precipitation is expected to develop during the morning of this Saturday, so the weather situation will improve as the day goes by and, for Sunday, no significant phenomena are forecast. Although there are no advisories issued for next week, Monday will begin with some cloudiness and a slight drop in temperature.

In this context, citizens of the provinces affected by the different alerts are recommended to avoid outdoor activities, do not take out the garbage and remove objects that may prevent water from draining. In turn, they advise against taking refuge in trees or being near electricity poles, nor staying near beaches, rivers, lagoons or pools, staying in closed buildings, staying away from electronic devices and avoiding the use of wired telephones to minimize the risk of being struck by lightning.

During the day on Friday, the province of Santa Cruz It experienced strong winds from the west sector that reached speeds between 45 and 65 kilometers per hour, which is why a yellow alert was issued due to gusts. However, as the hours passed, the situation changed and the wind changed its direction.

As indicated in the latest update of the SMN, Land of Fire It is the only territory in the country that is under an alert of these characteristics, so they recommend avoiding outdoor activities, as well as securing items that could be blown up to prevent further damage.

