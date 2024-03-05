More than 150,000 people visit last exhibition of the Picasso Year

MADRID.- More than 150,000 people have visited the exhibition Picasso 1906: The great transformationcurated by Eugenio Carmona, with which the official program of the painter’s commemoration in the Museo Reina Sofa (Spain), according to the data provided by the art gallery to Europa Press.

The curator of the exhibition, which could be visited from November 15, 2023 to March 4, 2024, believes that its success lies in the fact that it is a motivating proposal, which allowed the public to learn about a new stage of Picasso, defined by the expert as Picasso’s first approach to modernity.

“People liked the exhibition because it transmitted vitality, enthusiasm and joy,” said Eugenio Carmona, who highlighted that the exhibition was full of young people because they connected with them when addressing the theme. queer. “Young people have known how to read in Picasso that queer It is dealt with frontally, without ambiguity,” he stressed.

Picasso nude in 1906

Likewise, Carmona pointed to the use of the body and the nude that Picasso made in 1906, the year before his great work The Ladies of Avignon. “Now we live in a time in which the use of the body and the use of the nude is so common on social networks, which has helped to connect with a contemporary sensibility pre-reflected in Picasso in a positive way,” he stated.

“He loved the art of African culture and people and considered it art; while the colonialist discourse said that they were horrendous fetishes. Picasso’s attitude went against colonialism,” said the curator regarding the aspects about the exhibition in its character against colonization

In total, the exhibition brought together more than 120 works from private collections and museums such as the MoMA, the Louvre or the Pompidou. Picasso 1906: The great transformation It featured portraits of Fernande Olivier, Gertrude Stein, as well as the well-known woman bust.

Celebration 1973-2023

With the conclusion of Picasso 1906: The great transformation is the finalist Picasso Celebration 1973-2023an initiative promoted by the Governments of Spain and France that pay tribute to the artist on the 50th anniversary of his death.

Picasso Celebration It revolved around some 50 exhibitions and events that, as a whole, addressed a historiographical analysis of Picasso’s work, with which the aim was to highlight the career of this artist.

The program brought together in Spain more than 50 works by the artist that had never been exhibited in the country, along with another 14 unpublished for the global public. Among the works shown for the first time in public, was A esmola/Alms (1899), from a private collection that is shown at the Museo de Belas Artes de A Corua in White Picasso in blue memory; woman head (1951), part of the Picasso Museum in Malaga, was shown for the first time in Picasso sculptor. Matter and body.

FUENTE: Europa Press