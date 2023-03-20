More than 20 thousand users are still without light in the AMBA

More than 40,000 users continue without electricity in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA). According to the latest update from the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE), at 10:00 this Monday, there are 23,713 users without electricity supplyAmong them, 18,867 are affected by the Edesur system and 4,846 by Edenor.

The most affected towns in the province of Buenos Aires are Avellaneda, Almirante Brown, Caseros, Ciudadela, Ezeiza, Hurlingham, Lanús, La Matanza, Lomas de Zamora, Moreno, Quilmes, Ramos Mejía, San Justo, San Miguel and San Martín.

Meanwhile, the neighborhoods of the City with the greatest number of power outages are Balvanera, Boedo, Caballito, Flores, La Paternal, Mataderos, Monserrat, Parque Patricios, Villa Lugano and Villa Devoto.

In the midst of a heat wave that lasted for more than ten days, thousands of users across the country were affected by various power outages that, in some cases, lasted several days, which woke up claims with street closures by the neighbors in different points of the AMBA.

In this context, last Thursday, the National Government and the Buenos Aires Government criminally denounced the company Edesur for “embezzlement of funds, fraud to the detriment of the public administration and abandonment of people”.