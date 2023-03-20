More than 300,000 fans attended Lollapalooza Argentina 2023: day by day summary

Lollapalooza, one of the most important international festivals in the world, once again passed through Buenos Aires to offer a weekend dedicated to the celebration of music in all its variety. Produced by DF Entertainment, C3 Presents and Perry Farrell, #LollaAR brought together more than 100 bands on five stages, turning the San Isidro Hippodrome into the country’s cultural mecca for three consecutive days. More and more music lovers are joining the party of the Argentine version of Lollapalooza: this year, a staggering 330,000 fans enjoyed the live shows and more than 1 million people streamed the shows. of the festival’s artists was full of big established names on the international scene such as Drake, Billie Eilish, Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala, Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Kali Uchis, Skrillex, Rise Against, Polo & Pan and as well as some of the most beloved stars of the current Argentine music scene, such as Trueno, Chano, María Becerra, Diego Torres, Marilina Bertoldi, Dante Spinetta, You Point Me Out among many others.

Summary day by day

The first date was a real party. Drake gave his first recital in the country, presenting his most recent songs but doing a necessary step for some of his classic hits, Rosalía once again conquered the local public with a unique show of its kind, with songs from the MOTOMAMI album, Trueno had everyone jumping and dj Armin Van Buuren made the audience dance in an epic closing. In addition to these headliners, international and Argentine artists of all musical genres shone on a perfect day.

Shortly after three in the afternoon, the British singer Suki Waterhouse combined his melodramatic alt-pop ballads with his usual warmth from the Samsung stage, while Argentine Osc summoned the trapero public on the Perry’s stage. Dante Spinetta brought a good dose of Argentine groove to the afternoon, and closed with the presence of Thunder, a moment that made the fans present delirious . Then the Puerto Rican rapper West Indian Villain he showed why he is coming on an incredible rise.

the norway Aurora came out on stage at about 5 in the afternoon, while Young Miko gathered those who wanted to listen to some rap and Tove Lo offered a show of the purest pop. And if it was about pop, The Rose He lectured on k-pop on the Alternative stage. Alvaro Diaz It was the choice of those who longed to slowly enter the night with a little hip hop. Shortly before 7 in the afternoon, many people mobilized to see the local trapper star Thunder.

Two eminent figures from the local scene followed him: the audience was divided between fans of the legendary Chanowho surprised everyone with the news of the return of so bionic and the visit of the band on the stage where they played 4 of their mythical hits. The mistress and lady of rock Marilina Bertoldi delighted everyone with his purest rock, just before Perry’s stage, the Venezuelan Danny Ocean summon those who were looking for something with a Latin flavor. The multi-awarded Rosalía she shone with a show different from the one that brought her to these latitudes in the framework of her MOTOMAMI tour, hypnotizing those present with the mastery of her voice and the multiplicity of genres. For those who were already in the party mood, John Summit He proposed a seductive and rhythmic set that had everyone dancing from beginning to end. The dessert cherry was put Drakewith their long-awaited debut in Argentina, the kings of ambient pop Cigarettes After Sex and the australian dj Alison Wonderland.

Day 2

the american trio Wallows, in a unique tune with the public in his second show in the country. As night approached, the South African DJ and producer nora en pure he was in charge of an exquisite deep house set. Around six in the evening, Flow appeared on stage you point it out to me. The trio is entering a new era, with several new singles playing alongside their longtime hits and even previously unreleased tracks. In another part of the property, in the Alternative scenario, Sophie Tucker presented his jungle pop songs in a memorable performance. Next it was the turn of Mora, the Puerto Rican singer and producer known for collaborating with artists such as Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, who premiered songs from his latest release Paraíso while continuing to make songs from all his stages. the show of Mora It came with a surprise: Quevedo and Pao Pao joined.

Jane’s AddictionPerry Farrell’s band, also founder of Lollapalooza, made the audience vibrate as night began to fall. The 1975 led a magnetic performance on the Flow stage, led by the charismatic Matty Healy, while the legend Catupecu Machu, adored by the local public, moved from the first chord. The producer and performer Fred Again.. is one of the new stars to keep up with. There was no doubt about that after his masterful show on the Perry’s stage, which on top of everything else gave fans the experience of seeing a shared set moment with Skrillex.

Tame Impala He managed to hypnotize his fans as soon as he started his show with that sound that is his hallmark: psychedelia and dreamy loops. For those who were in a more electronic mood, the German Purple Disco Machine he got them dancing with his mix of house, funk and disco.

Twenty One Pilots, perhaps the emblematic band of what are the new formats of the rock band. Known for their epic shows, the duo lived up to their reputation. They did a complete tour of their extensive discography and left no one wanting to hear their hits, such as “Stressed Out” and “Heathens” live. For the pop fan audience, at the same time he played melanie martinezwith its sonorous jewels between sweet and dark, with its naive melodies that become profound with the force of its highly personal lyrics. Breshthe party of the moment, turned up the heat with a fun and eclectic set in a show full of energy, dancers and hits.

Day 3

On the third day, the opening was in charge of two emerging Argentine artists: Mia Zetawho opened the Flow stage with her hypnotic songs with super intimate lyrics, and the singer and producer Mora Navarro, who did the same at Alternative in a show with a setlist between neo-soul and pop. The Samsung stage was lit for the show from Chubut Camilúwith its universe of romantic pop, while Perry’s received Soui Uno, the rapper who is undoubtedly one of the emerging figures of rap. Odd Mamia member of the RipGang collective, gave a show where he showed his talent for approaching different genres with lucidity and authentic lyrics, and Connie Islathe artist and renowned vegan militant, immersed the public in the sweetness of her repertoire.

Rapper Nicolás Exequiel de Lorenzo, known as Die young and member of the RipGang threw sharp bars from the Perry’s stage while the Chilean Cami offered a show where he put his powerful voice in front of deep songs with a good dose of drama. Mother Mother played for the first time on Argentine soil on the Samsung stage, from where they performed songs from their extensive discography of pop gems. Rojuu He came to show more of the excellent moment that Spanish music is experiencing, with a personal vision of hip hop and excellent bars.

For lovers of pop, the duo Hot Milk gave an incredible show of emo weather, while the Texan Conan Gray He brought smiles with his energizing melodies and gave a show where the voice sounded like it was in the studio. The promising Argentine Rei distilled his urban and tropical style from Perry’s, where he would follow Gera Mxthe Mexican rapper who dazzled with an explosive show: two great figures to keep up with in urban music. Diego Torres offered a show with visits required by hits from other times such as “Color Esperanza”, “Puedo Decir que Si”, and “Por la Vereda del Sol” until its most recent releases, among which “Un Poquito” stood out, which was the closing theme of his show.

At about 7 in the afternoon it was the turn of the seductress Kali Uchiswho shone in the interpretation of his indelible hits on the Samsung stage at the same time as fine street gave his spectacular RKT show from the Perry’s stage. As the night approached she came out on the Flow stage Maria Becerraone of the highlights of the national industry on this third day of #LollaAR 2023. In parallel, the show of the French dj duo took place Polo & Breadthat if there is something they know how to do, it is to put together sets that work like Swiss watches, managing the weather with amazing precision.

Lil Nas X It was presented for the first time in the country and broke everything: any gender or musical genre mold and every stereotype within hip hop. By 10 p.m., a crowd was lining up around the Flow stage to see the always avant-garde Billie Eilish, a unique artist who carries the torch of today’s alternative pop. The prodigious artist got on and started with “Bury a Friend”, a song that comes from her album Bravo Hits Wiosna 2019. Billie Eilish had never come to Argentina, so the excitement of her fans was supreme, and more when she performed classics from his initial works like “Bad Guy”, “Xanny” and “You Should See Me In a Crown”.

The closure of this day, and also of the festival weekend, was in the hands of experts: Claptone y Skrillex. If the audience was tired after a day on foot listening to music, with Skrillex’s energy they moved again with enthusiasm, especially with the surprise appearance on stage of the enigmatic Shavingwith whom they shared the stage and together they made everyone present delirious.