FLORIDA.- In a year marked by the persistent migration crisis, More than 33,000 Cubans became US citizens in 2023 according to data revealed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services ( USCIS for its acronym in English).

According to review Martí News these figures place the Cuban community in fifth place by nationality in terms of the number of naturalizations in the United States, being only surpassed by Mexico with 111,500 naturalizations, and the Dominican Republic with 35,200, respectively.

The immigration lawyer, Rosaly Chaviano, He highlighted the willingness of immigrants, particularly Cubans, to fully integrate into American society and exercise their rights as citizens.

"We want to be citizens, we want to vote, we want to have the same rights, and this is very good news," Chaviano emphasized.

Shorter times for Cubans

Obtaining US citizenship is not a simple process. Applicants must meet a number of requirements, including being at least 18 years old, demonstrating basic proficiency in English, and maintaining a record of good moral conduct.

However, the data of USCIS reveal that Cubans have one of the shortest permanent residence times before obtaining citizenship, ranking seventh on this scale.

This increase in Cuban naturalizations occurs amid an unprecedented immigration crisis on the island, with nearly half a million people seeking refuge in the United States in the last two years to escape the inefficiency of the communist regime and government repression.

The situation is worsened by the elimination of the visa requirement for trips to Nicaragua, which has facilitated illegal migration to the United States. The refusal of Cuba and Nicaragua to reinstate the visa for Cuban citizens has been criticized by activists and human rights defenders.who consider that this situation benefits both regimes at the expense of migrants.

Source: With information from Martí Noticias