More than 4,000 violent deaths are in a black box, they were not investigated in 2023

CARACAS. -A total of 4,064 violent deaths in Venezuela They remained “under investigation”, that is, in a “black box”, without the authorities determining the causes and perpetrators of these homicides at the end of 2023, indicates the report from the Venezuelan Observatory of Violence corresponding to this year.

This amount represents 58.3% of the total of 6,973 homicides reported in the year and constitutes not only the highest figure in the categorization of violent deaths carried out by the OVV, but also exceeds the intentional standards for deaths from undetermined causes 14 times. .

“The Bogotá Protocol of 2015 establishes that this type of death should not exceed 10% of those killed in homicides due to police interventions, a limit established as acceptable for this category of violent deaths internationally,” states the report presented in Venezuela. this December 28th.

Deaths without investigation

Although the number of deaths under investigation was reduced by 3.7%, falling from 61.9% in 2022 to 58.3% in 2023, this can be interpreted in two ways, explains sociologist Roberto Briceño-León, director of the OVV, specialist in urban violence and life member of the Latin American Academy of Sciences.

“One, it could be due to the inability to investigate and resolve, because they are overwhelmed, although this contrasts with the attitude when they want to solve something.”

“But the explanation points to not wanting the truth about the causes of death to be known. As has been happening since the past, it would be due to a way of hiding other types of deaths that do not want to be counted, such as deaths due to police intervention or due to the action of criminal gangs that act, and this is seen when the reduction in deaths in that category and come under suspicion.”

Venezuela, fewer homicides?

According to the OVV, the year 2023 closes with 6,973 violent deaths, of which 1,956 are victims of homicides committed by criminals and 953 died in police intervention actions, in addition to those that are under investigation.

Although the figures decreased by 25% as a whole, in relation to the years 2021 and 2022 (9,447 and 9,367, respectively), “the internal composition of the causes of violent deaths remained quite similar to those observed in the year 2022”, indicates the OVV. Homicide victims alone increased by 3.2 percentage points as their share grew from 24.9% last year to 28.1% this year.

Overall, in 2023 there was an average of 581 people killed violently per month, 134 per week and 19 each day. Those attributed to police action were on average 79 per month, 18 each week, 3 each day of the year. Two-thirds (66%) of homicide victims were between 15 and 44 years of age.

The OVV highlights the prevailing impunity in Venezuela Homicides in Venezuela occur at any time and before the eyes of citizens (courtesy)

Crime more than insecurity

Venezuela, however, continues in the ranking of the most violent countries in Latin America and is also considered one of the most dangerous. This, although the first place is occupied by Ecuador, according to the report.

The Observatory specifies that violent events occurred “during all months of the year with an average of around 600 per month,” and that the majority of homicide victims, 71%, “had no police record, while among Of those who died in police interventions, 64% did have a history.”

A highlight of the report is the numbers of “disappeared”: 1,443 people in 2023, a rate of 5.5 per one hundred thousand inhabitants. “This category represents an unknown about the real magnitude of violent deaths that, with the little information available, is impossible to resolve,” he warns.

“In Venezuela the perception of insecurity may have decreased, which has to do with some realities in the country, but that has nothing to do with the crime that has mutated and has been reinforced by powerful criminal gangs that generate a feeling of security because They control territories, small gangs that assimilate or kill, and minor crimes,” Briceño-León explained.

Other figures

The report also details that the Capital District with 50.8 victims and the state of Miranda with 41 had a rate of violent deaths greater than 40 per 100 thousand inhabitants, which places them as the most violent entities in the country, along with Bolívar ( 38.5), La Guaira (36.4) and Amazonas (33.4), the third and last illegal mining lands.

The rate of suicide or self-inflicted deaths, as it is called in the report, is 8.2 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants and in the Andean states, particularly in Mérida, it was the highest, with 15.5 deaths per 100 thousand population.

But the morale of Venezuelans also increased, despite the economic crisis that the Maduro regime has not yet resolved. He 88% of respondents expressed “deep moral rejection” of young people committing crimes to escape poverty, while in the remaining 12%, a quarter, 3% expressed that they did approve and justify it.

Source: With information from the Report of the Venezuelan Violence Observatory, interview its director Roberto Briceño-León