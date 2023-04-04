More than 5,000 people have been granted early release in the last nine months: SSPC

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) reported that in the last nine months, 5,297 people have obtained their early release and 249 amnesties have been granted throughout the country.

The owner of the SSPCRosa Icela Rodríguez, explained that the agency is already processing more pre-releases and amnestiesand that from March 7 to 31, 231 pre-releases and six amnesties were granted.

While from July 2022 to March 31, 2023, a total of 5,297 pre-releases and 249 amnesties have been carried out, for which a total of 5,546 people have been released through these mechanisms.

Rodríguez Velázquez reported that he highlights the case of one of the survivors of the massacre of 17 peasants in white waterswhich occurred in 1995, Gilberto Aguirre, who obtained his early release on March 30, after this agency, in coordination with the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) they took steps to pay the almost 80,000 pesos fine that the judge required as reparation for the damage; He explained that two more releases are pending.

“She was already released for this case and we also want, to this day, Gilberto Aguirre Bahena is still in prison related to this Aguas Blancas case and two other people are still in prison, Orlando Avilés Mesino and Antonio Barragán Carrasco.”

“In the case of the two of them, of which we are still working to achieve their release, we are getting it from the Guerrero judiciary as well as the Morelos judiciary, because we are managing their liberties,” said Rosa Icela Rodríguez from the National Palace. .

When presenting the biweekly security briefing at morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the federal official pointed out that “it is about doing justice.”

He explained that the beneficiaries are women, the elderly, indigenous people, foreigners, people with chronic-degenerative diseases, permanent disabilities or poverty, indigenous people, victims of intimidation or discrimination who complied with the legal requirements.

Regarding the traditional Peruvian doctor, Lauro Hinostroza, arrested for carrying ayahuasca, Secretary Rodríguez thanked the intervention of the Specialized Prosecutor for Human Rights of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) and the judge, since it is expected that in shortly change the precautionary measure.

kg