More than 600 Russians and Ukrainians ask the Argentine government for refuge

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than half a thousand citizens of the Eurasian power have submitted a formal request to the Argentine government to be considered refugees.

According to official information, the number of Russians who requested recognition as refugees was 600, while the number of Ukrainians who carried out the same process barely reached ten.

The data comes from the National Commission for Refugees (CONARE) based on a request for access to public information made by the Noticias Argentinas agency.

According to the information provided by the organization’s executive secretary, Melina D’Elía, a Russian citizen was recognized as a refugee, while two others saw their claims denied: in any case, CONARE clarified that these resolved applications correspond to procedures that have already been started. prior to February 25, 2022.