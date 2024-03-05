More than 600 violations of civic rights in 2024

HAVANA.- He Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH) reported that last February at least 282 repressive actions in Cuba among which stood out 95 arbitrary arrests according to the organization’s monthly report.

The OCDH specified, in a press release, that of the total number of arbitrary detentions 71 were against women and 24 against men which confirms that the mothers and wives of political prisoners, as well as female activists, are targets of repression.

The report noted other 186 abuses against civilians by the regime. The document included that 63 complaints for acts against political prisoners, common prisoners and their families. In this way, the NGO accounts for more than 600 repressive actions on the island so far in 2024“related to the violation of civil and political rights.”

“These data that we have made known allow us to affirm and denounce that the repressive atmosphere remains in Cubaespecially against activists and opponents, but also against political prisoners and prisoners of conscience and their families,” said Yaxis Cires, Strategy Director of the entity based in Madrid.

The OCDH monthly report referred to complaints of violations of social rights. The NGO indicated that such complaints are “a reflection of the critical economic situation” of the island. He recalled that extreme poverty affects 88% of Cuban families.

“At the same time, we are denouncing that the atmosphere of impoverishment and misery continues, the burden of many people to get a plate of food or medicine. We join the call of other independent Cuban organizations and organizations and institutions of the international community to ask the Cuban regime to make changes in favor of the exercise of human rights freedoms, and changes in favor that Cubans can also enjoy. of a free and prosperous economy to get out of the misery and poverty in which they are at this moment,” said the OCDH.

Last week, The European Parliament approved a resolution in which they ask that the European Union (EU) adopt sanctions against those responsible for human rights violations in Cuba, including the ruler Miguel Díaz Canel.

The Resolution, which is not binding, was approved by 285 votes in favor, 172 against and 46 abstentions.

In the document, the MEPs expressed their frustration that the EU-Cuba Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (ADPC), signed in 2016 and provisionally applied since 2017, has not promoted changes on the island.

The MEPs mentioned in the Resolution that the number of detainees for political reasons “has multiplied by more than eight since 2018, and with this Cuba has become the largest prison for political activists and dissidents in Latin America.”

The legislators asked that The EU applies its General Regime of Sanctions on Human Rights against those responsible “for persistent human rights violations in Cuba.” These restrictive measures must begin “by punish Miguel Díaz Canel as the highest-ranking figure in the chain of command of the Cuban security forces.”

According to the OCDH, “the continued repression against civilians in Cuba was also reflected in the new resolution approved by the European Parliament.”

