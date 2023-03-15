More than 78,000 users without electricity in the AMBA

After an exhausting day that affected more than 200,000 users, some 78,000 homes continued without electricity this morning. The data is taken from the website of the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE).

Around 7:30 this Wednesday, 61,753 users were without power in the Edesur concession area; those affected by Edenor, meanwhile, amounted to 16,864.

This Tuesday, the ENRE controller, Walter Martello, announced that, in the next 90 days, he will submit a technical report to Congress to evaluate the possible expiration of the Edesur concession.

“The audit in progress considers the operational and management evaluation of the distributor that have resulted in the lack of timely attention and form to the claims of the users and in the replacement of the service, breaches that, beyond the global indicators and quality individuals, denote underlying issues that may affect the continuity of the concession,” the official said in a statement.

The ENRE will submit a technical report to the Honorable Congress of the Nation, in the course of the next 90 days, to evaluate the possible expiration of the concession of the company EDESUR SA pic.twitter.com/NlRjOZ1x9O — Walter Martell (@WalterMartello) March 14, 2023

At 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday, electricity demand reached 27,679 MW, according to CAMMESA data. At that time, ENRE data showed that more than 120,000 users were without electricity. An hour later, that number surpassed 200,000.

On the other hand, the red alert for extreme temperatures is still in force. In addition, for this Wednesday, the National Meteorological Service added a yellow alert for strong storms for the City of Buenos Aires and its surroundings.