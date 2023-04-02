More than a pretty face

NEW YORK — Brooke Shields has been known as beautiful, smart and famous since she was a baby, but a new documentary reveals why it has taken her decades to feel confident in her talent.

Featuring a dazzling array of archival photos and images, and in-depth interviews with Shields, “Pretty Baby:

Brooke Shields” is a first-hand examination of her success as a model, actress, author, and now lifestyle entrepreneur, despite being sexualized and objectified at a young age and having to deal with her alcoholic mother, the Original momager, Teri Shields.

Spears and Pamela Anderson, “Pretty Baby” includes a harrowing barrage of media clips in which she is mostly reduced to a pretty face by older men, taking little interest in her answers to their questions. The film, which premieres in two parts on Hulu on Monday, takes a look at how women were treated in the ’80s and ’90s, with Shields revealing that she was the victim of a sexual assault by an executive.

Shields recently spoke to The Associated Press about what she learned from the project, how she overcame shame over her personal decisions and gained confidence, and how she sees her future.

In the series he says: “I fully appropriate my identity.” What is it referring to?

SHIELDS: I made myself small for a long time, to be relatable or to not be threatening or humble, you know? Don’t be snobbish. Don’t be arrogant. People like you. Be nice to everyone. That’s how I grew up, and I was rewarded for it. I’ve maintained a career and continued to challenge myself, and I don’t think I ever felt confident enough to say that out loud. I always wanted the approval of others about my talent, never thinking that I could give it to myself.

The documentary details the scrutiny of the press on you for years, how have you felt promoting the series?

SHIELDS: I don’t feel defensive anymore because I’ve learned that I’m not at anyone’s mercy. Looking back, I realize that’s what I was doing and I don’t need to do it anymore, which gives me a lot of strength, but, you know, it’s taken me 40-odd years (laughs).

What was the most difficult thing to reveal in the documentary?

SHIELDS: I was concerned about the #MeToo issue because I didn’t want it to be reduced to a simple headline. I haven’t been able to talk about it until now, and then I felt like I owed it to myself.

SHIELDS: I decided at a young age that if I was going to talk about anything, it was going to be about things that I think might help other people. Over the years I have thought: how can I not feel alone? I can share my story and I’m sure someone else can relate to it. Before COVID she was healthy and exercised a lot and felt fine. She felt very calm about things. My children are fine. I like my life. I’m proud of her.

What are your dreams now?

SHIELDS: Participate in another television program. I want to find the right one, because “Suddenly Susan” was a revelation for me and it was the happiest time for me. And I want to feel all that again because it was a very healthy and pure place for me. And I really loved it.