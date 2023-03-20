Morena affirms that the right insists on throwing out Plan B so as not to lose the old political practices

After various figures from the right, through social networks, have urged the Judiciary to overthrow the so-called Plan B, the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, pointed out that “the opposition has every right to go to the Court and contest “; however, he said, said series of reforms “do not violate the Constitution in any way.”

“Plan B is a reform that seeks, above all, to end the waste of an electoral elite; guarantee austerity in the electoral bodies and their independence. It is a reform that also grants a greater punishment to the issue of buying votes. In other words, the complete opposite of what the right wants, which insists on not letting the old political practices die, ”he said.

Likewise, the Morenista leader announced that while the opposition parties are still engaged in their campaign of lies and false news, the National Regeneration Movement has already started internal organization work at the state and national level with the intention of consolidating the Fourth Transformation.

“They are phonies, they lie when they say that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador seeks to undermine democracy and it is false that Plan B is going to put the 2024 elections at risk. In Morena we do not want to take over the Electoral Institute, we do not want or need partners in crime; At Morena we are committed to regenerating the public life of our country, we want people to live in an authentic democracy”, he added.

In this sense, Mario Delgado commented that, although 2024 seems far away, in less than 15 months it will be the presidential election, therefore, he pointed out, “Morena, now more than ever, must maintain its essence as a party-movement, we must remain united and be permanently active, in the streets; Morena cannot be like those stale political parties that remain seated while there are no elections.

“Unlike other years, now we do have strong leaders in the 32 states of the Republic, who have already begun to work and organize people in their communities. Because the project comes first before the people and no personal interest is going to divide us. We are going to continue strengthening our movement so that when the time comes we can materialize the opportunity for victory that we have”, he concluded.

