Morena intends to control the INE with the selection of new directors, warns the PAN

Before the formation of the quintets to elect four new directors of the National Electoral Institute (INE), the president of the National Executive Committee of the National Action Party (BREAD), Marko Cortés, denounced that several of the profiles are closely linked to the federal government and Brunette.

It should be noted that this Sunday, March 26, the Technical Evaluation Committee announced the names of those who will make up the quintets that will be presented to the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies. Maite Azuela, a member of said committee, issued a dissenting vote considering that candidates should have been investigated more, since many are not suitable to integrate the INE General Council due to its closeness to Brunette.

In this framework, without mentioning names, the leader of the BREAD said in a statement that “it is absolutely reprehensible that several proposals of the Technical Evaluation Committee for Directors of the INEare closely linked to the government and BrunetteFor that reason alone, they had to declare several of those profiles unsuitable.”

Marko Cortés affirmed this Sunday that, “for the good of Mexico and our democracy, to ensure free and credible elections, the National Action Party demands that the Chamber of Deputies legitimize the last stage of the selection process for the President and three INE advisers, because every day it is more suspicious that several morenistas (sic) characters, without being experts in electoral matters, have obtained the best qualifications and have subsequently advanced to the last stage, when due to their obvious links with the government and with the party of Morena, the Technical Evaluation Committee had to have declared its non-suitability”.

We will not allow them to want to destroy the INE or our democracy, which is why we call on the deputies to elect the 4 most capable advisers, who guarantee professionalism, independence, neutrality and credibility in the elections.

The panista highlighted that the INE It is an institution that must be independent and neutral in its decision-making, which can only be achieved if the selection process for the president and three directors is transparent and with completely autonomous and independent profiles. For this reason, she said, the election of councilors is essential to guarantee fair, impartial and credible elections in Mexico, she added.

Cortés said that once the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) suspended the “Plan B” of electoral reformNow the federal government wants a “Plan C” through the appointment of directors in order “to control the INE and from there impose a favorable result for Morena in the 2024 presidential elections.

Cortés Mendoza said that López Obrador “intends to stay in power after the throne. There is evidence of his political testament that he intends to impose on his successor to end the autonomous bodies and subdue the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation ”.

Finally, he warned that the PAN will not allow it to want to “destroy, neither inside nor outside, the National Electoral Institute, for which we make a strong call to the deputies so that, of the 20 proposals made by the Technical Committee of Evaluation, choose by qualified majority the 4 most capable, with an impeccable record, that guarantee professionalism, independence, neutrality and credibility in the elections”.

