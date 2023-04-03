Mortal Kombat was originally going to be called Kumite

It was hard to believe anything this weekend because it was April 1st, which seems to be something of a favorite day on the internet that every business wants to be a part of. April 1st was also the day that Ed Boon decided to share an old title that he (and presumably Mortal Kombat co-creator John Tobias) once considered for Mortal Kombat.

It turned out that one of the names they toyed with before deciding was Kumite. Although Kumite is a good name (karate related) that is often used for fighting tournaments and such, we are very glad that they thought further. It’s hard to imagine Mortal Kombat today without “Combat” as well as pretty much every other C word spelled with a K here – or what do you think?