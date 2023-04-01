MotoGP 23 is released for PC and consoles in June

Milestone and Dorna Sports announce that MotoGP 23 will premiere on PC and consoles this summer, specifically on June 8. The latest installment in the annual motorsport series is said to offer several new features as well as the usual track and driver updates.

Among other things, in MotoGP 23 we can look forward to one “lifelike career mode” where we will try to become a MotoGP legend, a journey that includes different turning points in the career where we have to make decisions about the direction of our future. Everything starts at the Moto3 level and then we have to try to advance through the ranks until we reach the highest level of professional competition.

The game also has dynamic weather systems that provide additional challenges on race day, as well as race Flag-to-Flag that allows us to change bikes in the pits. We’re also promised an improvement to the AI ​​drivers, new driving aids, the return of the MotoGP Academy, multiplayer cross-play and an update to Ranked Races.

Check out the latest trailer for MotoGP 23 below. In June, it is therefore the premiere day for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox.