MotoGP: first victory for Italian Marco Bezzecchi, Frenchman Johann Zarco second in Argentina

The Italian driver flew over the race on Sunday, while the Frenchman managed to grab the podium after the fall of Francesco Bagnaia.

There was no match. Italian Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46) won the Argentine Grand Prix on Sunday April 2 on the wet track of the Termas de Rio Hondo autodrome. Second on the grid, the Italian driver took the lead from the first lap before relegating the competition to more than five seconds. Thanks to his first career victory, Bezzecchi takes the world championship lead from Francesco Bagnaia, who fell.

This fact of the race also allowed Johann Zarco (Pramac) to get on the podium. As in Portugal, the Frenchman made some crazy last laps to get ahead of Alex Marquez (Gresini) and Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) on the line. Second, this is his 16th career podium. For his part, Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) saved his afternoon with a 7th place finish. Tenth at the start, the 2021 world champion quickly fell back after being dismissed by Takaaki Nakagami, but he recovered thanks to a good pace in the second part of the race.