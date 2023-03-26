MotoGP: “It doesn’t happen every day”, Johann Zarco recounts his incredible last lap of the Portuguese Grand Prix

French MotoGP rider Johann Zarco achieved the rare performance of catching three competitors on the final lap of the season’s first grand prix in Portugal.

“It doesn’t happen every day”, smiles Johann Zarco on Sunday March 26 in ClubInfo on franceinfo. The Pramac Racing rider achieved a rare performance in the first Grand Prix of the 2023 MotoGP season in Portugal: he overtook three competitors on the last lap. “The race was already good, but overtaking three drivers on the last lap and going from 7th to 4th position, it’s not the same flavor. Suddenly, it was exultant in the box.”

Sixth season in the elite for Zarco

To succeed in this ascent, Johann Zarco adapted his way of driving in the final. “At seven laps and then three laps from the end, I saw that my trajectories were different and could give me an advantage. I was able to recover enough energy to put in a final push at the end.”

The 32-year-old Pramac rider is entering his sixth year in the elite of motorcycling. For this new year, Johann Zarco called on a mental coach to improve his performance. “This year, we are looking to improve a little on all points and the mind is part of it.” The Cannes resident is still chasing after a first victory in MotoGP.