Motorcyclist died after frontal collision in Ruiz de Montoya | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

A 44-year-old man died this morning after being involved in a road accident with his motorcycle in Ruiz de Montoya.

The fatal victim was identified as Marcelo Horacio González (44), who was driving a Motomel 150 cc until he collided head-on with a Fiat Siena.

The incident, according to police sources, occurred around 4 on Provincial Route 223 and the motorcyclist died practically on the spot. Meanwhile, the driver of the Siena was taken to the hospital where he was treated, resulting in minor injuries.

By order of the intervening Court, the body was handed over to his relatives. The Ruiz de Montoya police station worked in the place, which kidnapped the vehicles involved for expert purposes, in addition to the Scientific Police cabinet that carried out the survey work in the place.