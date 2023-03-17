Motorcyclists bump into criminals

A group of motorcyclists, said to be from Nuevo León, ran into a group of suspected criminals in Tamaulipas, for which they returned to the state.

Gerardo Palacios Pámanes, Secretary of State Security, mentioned on his Twitter account that the event was recorded by “La Ribereña”.

The motorcyclists, whose number was not mentioned, returned and were supported by elements of the Civil Force.

“A group of motorcyclists who were traveling from Nuevo León to Tamaulipas, upon entering that state through the Ribereña, were approached by alleged criminals, who demanded that they stop their march.

“The travelers managed to return to NL,” he expressed on his social network, “Civil Force is with them.”

The Secretary did not provide further details of what happened.