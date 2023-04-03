Motorola DynaTAC 8000X: first cell phone in history completes 50 years

O Motorola DynaTAC 8000X it was the first commercially available cell phone and it changed the way people communicated with each other. Weighing approximately 1 kg, the DynaTAC 8000X was recognized as the first portable phone and paved the way for the smartphones we know today. Today, April 3, he turns exactly 50 years old.

History of the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X

Motorola started working on the development of cell phones in the 1970s. At the time, the idea of ​​a portable phone seemed pretty far-fetched and many people thought it would never happen. But Motorola believed in this idea and invested in technology to make the dream come true.

O DynaTAC 8000X was developed by a team of engineers led by Martin Cooper. The project started in 1973 and took ten years to get ready. When it was finally released on April 3, 1983, the price was pretty hefty at around $4,000, which is more than R$ 50 thousand in today’s cash.

The DynaTAC 8000X was the phone that changed the game and paved the way for the world we know today. (Photo: reproduction)

This cell phone weighed approx. 1 kg and it was huge! It was 25 cm long, 4.4 cm wide and 8.9 cm thick. The battery only lasted a few 30 minutes of conversation and it took about 10 hours to charge. It’s also worth remembering that it used an analog network and had very limited space to store phone numbers.

But despite all these limitations, the DynaTAC 8000X was a milestone in the history of technology. It paved the way for the development of more sophisticated and affordable mobile devices, which are now an indispensable part of our lives. Just imagine, before this cell phone, we could only make phone calls from a landline, if only we had one at home!

4 facts about the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X

See some interesting facts about the DynaTAC 8000X. Did you know that…

1. The DynaTAC 8000X was originally called “Martin Cooper’s Handheld Phone” in honor of its creator.



DynaTAC 8000X and its creator, Martin Cooper (Photo: reproduction)

2. The DynaTAC 8000X was featured in several famous 80’s movies, including “Wall Street” and “Goonies”.



The DynaTAC 8000X starring in the movie “Wall Street” (Photo: Reproduction)

3. The first phone call made with a DynaTAC 8000X was from Martin Cooper to his rival Joel Engel, who was working on a similar project at Bell Labs.



The first connection was made precisely by its inventor (Photo: Reproduction)

4. The DynaTAC 8000X was featured on an episode of “Miami Vice” in 1984 where it was used as a tracking device.



DynaTAC 8000X was successful in the 80s (Photo: Reproduction)

The DynaTAC 8000X was the phone that changed the game and paved the way for the world we know today. Who knew that such a big and heavy cell phone could have such a big impact on our lives? It is proof that we should never underestimate a good idea.

Happy birthday, Motorola DynaTAC 8000X!