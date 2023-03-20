Motorola MA1, the adapter for Android Auto Wireless is now your Amazon | MotorLabs

Ci siamo, AAWireless and Carlinkit non sono più gli unici brand a commercializzare adattatori per Convert Android Auto to the Wireless version, ovvero without cavo. Se nei giorni scorsi abbiamo assistito all’arrivo di Ottocast, ora siamo lieti di verificare che anche Motorola He has finally decided to commercialize his proposal also in Italy with a lancio, almost muted, his Amazon.

For those who do not know the function, Motorola MA1 is an adapter that yes Connect directly to the USB port of your car And it allows, with very few passes, to associate the Android smartphone with Android Auto using a wireless connection. Motorola MA1 uses a USB-A connector, so the car recently equipped with USB-C needs an adapter as suggested by Amazon.

Generally, the largest part of the vehicle, if not all, works without problems with adapters of this type; It is possible that there is a small incompatibility with some specific ones, but at the moment we do not have a list from Motorola. MA1 operates under Google licensebecause of his compatibility Dovrebbe essere ai vertici della categoria ed è lecito attende aggiornamenti continui in such a sense. In ogni caso, in the near future the review will be available on our page.

As noted in the previous paragraph, Motorola MA1 is compatible exclusively with Android AutoTherefore, take an iPhone and use it CarPlay Dovrete necessarily orient their other adapters, as indicated in this guide

Motorola MA01 is available on Amazon to this hint add a price say around 90 euroa value aligned to all rival solutions.