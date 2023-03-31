Motorola Moto G73 Review: TOP camera and what else?

A beautiful smartphone, released in January 2023, with plenty of memory, a fluid display and a modest camera set. The idea of ​​being a cost-effective cell phone took away several features from the Moto G73, when compared to other Motorola cell phones. How much is it worth paying for the Moto G73? What are the problems I encountered when testing it? Is it good to play? All this I answer now, after having tested the Moto G73 for weeks.

review summary

If you don’t have much time, we respect that, see the review summary now. Design: The Moto G73 has a simple design, made of plastic, without a very sophisticated finish, sound is one of its strengths;

The Moto G73 has a simple design, made of plastic, without a very sophisticated finish, sound is one of its strengths; Bodies: The screen is IPS, has a 120Hz refresh rate and good colors, it needed to be brighter;

The screen is IPS, has a 120Hz refresh rate and good colors, it needed to be brighter; Performance: For day-to-day activities, you won’t have any problems, but in games you’ll need to lower the graphic preset to the minimum.

For day-to-day activities, you won’t have any problems, but in games you’ll need to lower the graphic preset to the minimum. Cameras: The set is simple, with two sensors, but you will only enjoy the photos from the main camera, the ultrawide is bad. The frontal is saved;

The set is simple, with two sensors, but you will only enjoy the photos from the main camera, the ultrawide is bad. The frontal is saved; Battery: The 5000mAh battery left something to be desired and did not complete the test cycle, which could be a problem in everyday life.

Motorola Moto G73 Review

design and construction

The Moto G73 has a characteristic design of other existing Motorolas. The body of the device is made of plastic, but its construction is solid and has a finish that is pleasant to the touch, the back of it is smooth and not so easy on the fingers.

Moto G73 has a good grip in the hand

In addition, the smartphone has a P2 input for headphones, which is an advantage for those who still prefer to use wired headphones. Motorola ships a silicone case along with it.

The sound is a strong point of it too, equipped with two drivers, it plays stereo sound with Dolby Atmos. It is not as loud as its top-of-the-line brothers, but it emits a clean, clear sound that is sufficient for quality multimedia content.

The fingerprint sensor is on the side, it works as the on and off button as well, in addition there are two volume up and down buttons on the same side.

Bodies



And bodies for the Moto G73

The Moto G73 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS screen, Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. This ensures good image quality, with vivid colors and sharp details, as well as a more fluid experience when navigating the device’s menus and applications.



dark screen in the sun

One point that I didn’t like was the brightness of the screen, in the sun using the camera it is very difficult to take pictures, it seems that the screen darkens a lot, and if you notice here, the brightness is at maximum.

Hardware e performance

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, which has two cores running at 2.2 GHz. In addition, the Moto G73 has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that guarantees to store a large amount of files, photos and videos. The complete technical sheet of the Moto G73 you can see here.













We reviewed the G73 in games and benchmarks. In heavy games like Call of Duty Mobile, the Moto G73 averaged 59 frames with 94% stability, PUBG hit 59 frames as well and Mortal Kombat managed to reach 120 frames. In Tower of Fantasy and CarX Street, it was below 30 frames, with a lot of crashes, being considered not ideal to play. The games were configured with graphics on medium.

Already in the benchmark test, the G73 beat AnTuTu 420 thousand points, behind the Galaxy M53 and M62. Which proves the idea of ​​him being among the intermediaries, nothing more. The summary of the performance analysis is that you’ll be able to run games with the graphics as low as possible to maintain better fluidity, while in daily use, the cell phone won’t have any problems with crashes, which, let’s face it, is hard to happen nowadays .

cameras



The cameras of the Moto G73

The Moto G73 has a very simple camera set. There are two sensors at the rear, a 50MP main and an 8MP ultrawide. On the front we have a 16MP sensor. The cell phone only records videos in FULLHD, 60FPS in the main and FHD30fps in the selfie camera.

main camera



main camera

The main camera has 50MP on the sensor, it is responsible for taking good cell phone photos. It’s amazing how smartphones of all lines have gotten good at taking pictures, especially daytime ones, it’s hard for you to say that these pictures you’re seeing are bad.



main camera



main camera

We have good white balance, great sharpness, dynamic range on point. There are some oversaturation problems sometimes, you have to keep an eye out, especially when there is a lot of green in the photo.



night main camera

The night photos, with the active night mode, wow, surprised me a lot. Okay, it takes 4 or 5 seconds to capture, but look at the result. Without active mode, the photos look really bad.

Ultrawide



ultrawide camera

With only 8MP and serving as a depth-of-field sensor as well, the ultrawide camera leaves something to be desired, night photography so it goes without saying. Image quality is much lower than the main sensor’s 50MP. There’s no way to activate night mode on the ultrawide lens, another downside.

Selfie



selfie camera

The selfies were a point between very good and very bad, I explain. Daytime, they have great sharpness, the portrait mode works great, with cutouts that I think are well done for a smartphone at this price. I did some in the shade to see the HDR working and it turned out fine.



night selfie camera

The night photos you will need to take care of a lot. You have to manage the backlights, when there is backlight in a night photo, the sharpness is lost, in this case I advise you to stay in a point where you can illuminate the face and leave the camera with the night mode on, so the photo it will look good.

Battery



Moto G73 30W charger

The Moto G73 comes with a 5000 mAh battery, it comes with a 30W charger in the box. In our tests, the G73 wasn’t able to handle 7h40min of screen time. Our test consists of running 7 intense scenarios, simulating constant use for a day. Several other smartphones with less capacity and value managed to reach the end of the test, this was not the case with our G73 here. He had 7h30min of screen in total. That means you can get to the end of the day without battery.

Conclusion: Is it worth buying?



Is it worth buying the Moto G73?

Motorola Moto G73 Contras dark screen in the sun

Battery should last longer

Poor quality ultrawide camera

The Moto G73 arrives to become a great value for money, with a starting price of 1799 reais, it promises to delight anyone who wants to buy a smartphone with a very good main camera. It won’t delight in performance, it has a screen that could be brighter and the battery is draining too fast, something I usually see in Mediatek processors.

How much is it worth paying and competitors

I believe that it is not ideal to pay 1800 for this smartphone, the fairest amount to pay for it is R$ 1400 and below, the reasons are that today you can find a Moto G82, with Snapdragon 695, same memories, OLED screen with longer battery life for less than $100 more. See the comparison between the Moto G73 and Moto G82.

The Moto G72 itself, has an OLED screen, 108MP main camera and costs R$ 1620. See a comparison between the Moto G72 and Moto G73. If that’s not enough, the Motorola Edge 20, which is under R$2000, has a Snapdragon 778G OLED screen, a 108MP main camera and a 3x more optical zoom sensor. See the comparison between the Edge 20 and the G73.

So my friends, when the Moto G73 hits around R$1400, then yes, it will be a fair price to pay for it.

Where to buy?

See other Motorola cell phone reviews: