Motorola Razr 2023: Global and Chinese editions will have very different names

Motorola is expected to present its newest folding smartphone with superior performance, an even larger external screen and a more advanced dual camera in the coming weeks, and new certifications indicate that the successor to the Razr 2022 will have different names in the global market and in the Chinese market.

In documentation shared by the site 91mobiles, it is revealed that the device with model number Motorola XT1321 will be launched as Razr Plus 2023 in China and as Razr 40 Ultra in the global market. This is an extremely popular practice adopted by smartphone manufacturers to attract consumers from different regions with their most popular brands or naming.

Xiaomi, for example, owner of Redmi and Poco, usually launches the same device with several different names in certain countries of the world, creating a huge confusion as happened with the gigantic Redmi Note 11 line, where the Poco X4 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 11E Pro 5G are all the same device.

Furthermore, the records do not clarify details of device specifications such as technical data, battery capacity or camera sensors, but data from another certification (CQC) confirms that the XT2321 will support 33 W fast charging.

Rumors indicate that the Razr 40 Ultra will be launched with the largest external screen of a foldable flip, high-performance Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and will keep the waterdrop hinge to reduce the crease on the flexible screen.

With a launch scheduled for the second quarter of the year, more precisely between April and June, new details related to Motorola’s next foldable and a great competitor to the future Galaxy Z Flip 5 should emerge in the coming days.

Source: 91mobiles