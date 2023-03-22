Motorola Razr 2023 release date, price and specs rumored – Reuters

Motorola could be about to drop a bombshell on the flip smartphone market as rumors suggest the new Razr could arrive much sooner than expected and pack a much larger exterior display.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Motorola Razr 2023.

When will the Motorola Razr 2023 be released?

While we haven’t had confirmation from Motorola or its parent company Lenovo thus far, there has been a substantial leak from the highly reliable Evan Blass (or @evleaks as it is also known). He tweeted that the new phone could arrive much sooner than expected, with the device being announced on June 1, 2023.

MySmartPrice also suggested more broadly that the phone will launch “later this year”, but with an unusual detail: the site says the phone will actually be called the Razr+ (2023), although the added “+” is not not clear. meant to represent.

The previous version of the flip phone, the Motorola Razr (2022), was released in China in August 2022, but only arrived in the UK in December and never made it to the US. Hopefully Lenovo will be a bit more generous this time around.

How much will the Motorola Razr 2023 cost?

No official pricing has been announced at the time of writing and the leaks we’ve seen so far have only covered the hardware and release date. So we have to look at previous models to see how far the 2023 variant is likely to set you back.

As you can see from the two price tags, Motorola has managed to significantly reduce the cost of its little foldable between generations. That’s unlikely to happen again this year, as soaring energy costs and other financial factors mean technology (and everything else) is getting more expensive rather than cheaper.

At this point, we would just hold the price rather than add additional notes on top.

What features will we see in the Motorola Razr 2023?

As mentioned above, we have seen some substantial leaks from Evleaks regarding the design and potential technical specifications of the Motorola Razr 2023.

The most obvious change from its predecessor is the inclusion of a large cover screen. On the Razr (2022), there was a 2.4-inch outer panel that took up about half the surface of the lid. Now, according to images from Evleaks, Motorola has expanded it to take up just about all the available space.

The front-facing dual-camera setup remains in place, but its raised island is gone, and now the screen surrounds it rather than stopping before it hits the bump. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Oppo Find N2 Flip having smaller exterior panels, this move on the Razr could immediately put it ahead of its foldable rivals.

It also looks like the internal display has slimmed down its bezels a bit, which should make the Razr (2023) – codenamed Juno – even more compact than the model it’s set to replace.

We can even get a presumed glimpse of the design in real life, thanks to this photo shared by 91mobiles.

It reveals a pink maroon finish option for the phone’s body, but also appears to sport the same all-screen top half seen in Evleaks’ renders.

The Tech Outlook shared similar renders at a lower resolution, but with an added detail: the photo below of the internal screen doesn’t have a cutout for the selfie camera, hinting that the phone can include an under-screen camera – although with such low-quality renders, it’s hard to be sure.

The site also reports on the device’s potential tech specs, though this sounds more like an educational guess than confirmed hardware. Either way, the site says the Razr (2023) will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, Adreno 730 GPU, internal 6.7-inch 1080 x 2400 OLED display running at 144Hz (as on the previous model ), 64Mp and 13Mp dual rear cameras, a 32Mp selfie camera and a 4000mAh battery said to support fast charging.

Looking at this we can see that means improvements for cameras and battery size, but the same processor and screen as on the previous model. We’re not sure if that’s accurate, as the processor at least is something we expect to get a refresh, although the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a very solid performer.

It doesn’t help that we’ve seen at least one contradictory detail from MySmartPrice. This site says the Razr will feature a paltry 2850mAh battery, much smaller than the 3500mAh used in the 2022 phone, but with the same 30W charging speeds.

With the leaked announcement date of June 1, 2023, it won’t be long to find out what Motorola has done with its new foldable. We’ll be updating this article regularly until then, gathering all the new stuff we can discover.

Until then, you can read our roundups of the best Android phones and the best upcoming phones of 2023 to see our current pick from the crop.