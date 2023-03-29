Movies and Series: New this week on Disney+, Prime Video & Netflix

In addition to classics like American Pie, Murder Mystery 2 in particular is one of the well-known Netflix strips this week. The in-house production, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, premieres on Friday. Subscribers can also look forward to new episodes of Riverdale (Season 7) and three seasons of The Rookie. Otherwise starts with Unstable a new sitcom with Rob Lowe and the Scandinavian mini-series War Sailor in times of the Second World War.
The Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ programs are narrower. Prime members can watch the new sci-fi series The Gabe, Selfish and the first season of the Asian drama series Payback, among others. Further April highlights are expected to be announced in the next few days. The Mickey Mouse company, on the other hand, is showing the romantic comedy Rye Lane, new episodes of the Doogie Howser reboot Dr. Doogie Kamealoha and Ralph & Katie, a spin-off of the British series The A Word.
If you want to look further into the future, you will find the links to all March and April highlights of the streaming platforms in the lower part of this article.
Netflix: New films and series in week 13
- Mae Martin: UNDER. 2023 Standup Special – starting March 28th
- The Rookie: Seasons 1-3 – Coming March 29th
- Emergency: NYC – starting March 29
- Wellmania – from 29 Mar
- Unseen – from March 29th
- Unstable – starting March 30th
- Riverdale: Season 7 – out March 30
- Kimi ni todoke – from March 30th
- Copycat Killer – available March 31st
- Kill Boksoon – from March 31st
- Murder Mystery 2 – out March 31st
- American Pie – starting March 31st
- Weathering from April 1st
- Kiss Me Frog from April 1st
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable out April 1st
- Paw Patrol: The Movie out April 1st
- The Green Knight from April 1st
- War Sailor: Miniseries out April 2nd
Amazon Prime Video: New films and series in week 13
- Selfish – from March 27th
- Payback – Season 1 out March 28th
- Fearless (1993) – out March 29
- The Gift – Season 1 out March 31st
- Reboots unknown for April
Disney+ & Star: New films and series in week 13
- RapCaviar Presents – Season 1 Coming March 30th
- Rye Lane from 31 Mar
- dr Doogie Kamealoha – Season 2 out March 31st
- Tengoku-Daimakyo – Season 1 from April 1st
- Ralph & Katie – Season 1 out April 2nd
