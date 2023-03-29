Movies and Series: New this week on Disney+, Prime Video & Netflix



The three major streaming services Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ want to convince their subscribers this week with more than 25 new films and series. The highlights: Murder Mystery 2, Riverdale and The Gift. We show all restarts at a glance.





In addition to classics like American Pie, Murder Mystery 2 in particular is one of the well-known Netflix strips this week. The in-house production, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, premieres on Friday. Subscribers can also look forward to new episodes of Riverdale (Season 7) and three seasons of The Rookie. Otherwise starts with Unstable a new sitcom with Rob Lowe and the Scandinavian mini-series War Sailor in times of the Second World War.

Murder Mystery 2: New trailer for the crime comedy from Netflix

The Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ programs are narrower. Prime members can watch the new sci-fi series The Gabe, Selfish and the first season of the Asian drama series Payback, among others. Further April highlights are expected to be announced in the next few days. The Mickey Mouse company, on the other hand, is showing the romantic comedy Rye Lane, new episodes of the Doogie Howser reboot Dr. Doogie Kamealoha and Ralph & Katie, a spin-off of the British series The A Word.

If you want to look further into the future, you will find the links to all March and April highlights of the streaming platforms in the lower part of this article.

Netflix: New films and series in week 13

Mae Martin: UNDER. 2023 Standup Special – starting March 28th

The Rookie: Seasons 1-3 – Coming March 29th

Emergency: NYC – starting March 29

Wellmania – from 29 Mar

Unseen – from March 29th

Unstable – starting March 30th

Riverdale: Season 7 – out March 30

Kimi ni todoke – from March 30th

Copycat Killer – available March 31st

Kill Boksoon – from March 31st

Murder Mystery 2 – out March 31st

American Pie – starting March 31st

Weathering from April 1st

Kiss Me Frog from April 1st

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable out April 1st

Paw Patrol: The Movie out April 1st

The Green Knight from April 1st

War Sailor: Miniseries out April 2nd

Amazon Prime Video: New films and series in week 13

Selfish – from March 27th

Payback – Season 1 out March 28th

Fearless (1993) – out March 29

The Gift – Season 1 out March 31st

Reboots unknown for April

Disney+ & Star: New films and series in week 13

RapCaviar Presents – Season 1 Coming March 30th

Rye Lane from 31 Mar

dr Doogie Kamealoha – Season 2 out March 31st

Tengoku-Daimakyo – Season 1 from April 1st

Ralph & Katie – Season 1 out April 2nd

The Netflix highlights in April 2023 Overview of new series and films

The Amazon highlights in March 2023 Overview of new series and films

The Disney+ highlights in April 2023 Overview of new series and films

