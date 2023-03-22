Movies and Series: New this week on Prime Video, Disney+ & Netflix



More than 20 new films and series will be broadcast this week on the three major streaming services Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. Highlights include Dune, The Night Agent and No Man’s Land. We show you all restarts at a glance.





While Shadow and Bone, You, Luther 2 and the Oscar-winning film Nothing New in the West have been leading the top 10 on Netflix in the last few days, this week there is only one well-known flick on the program – The Night Agent. The series is based on a novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The focus is on FBI agent Peter Sutherland (played by Gabriel Basso), who is assigned to answer the phone in the basement of the White House and is drawn into a conspiracy.



Amazon Prime Video, on the other hand, shows Into The Wild with Emile Hirsch, Dune with Timothe Chalamet, Zendaya and Co., The Forever Purge and Monsieur Claude and his big party. New series are not available for Prime members this week and the Mickey Mouse group is also holding back with restarts. In the next few days you will see the fifth season of Grown-ish and new episodes of Der Bergdoktor on Disney+. You can also look forward to No Man’s Land with Keira Knightley and Alexander Skarsgrd.

If you want to look further into the future, you will find the links to all March highlights of the streaming platforms in the lower part of this article.

Netflix: New films and series in week 12

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 – out March 20th

Where is mistress? – from March 21

Invisible City: Season 2 – out March 22nd

El Reino – Thy kingdom come: Season 2 – from March 22nd

Waco: American Apocalypse – starting March 22nd

The Night Agent – starting March 23

Johnny – starting March 23

Choir Nikal Ke Bhaga – from 24 Mar

Love is Blind: Season 4 – out March 24th

Amazon Prime Video: New films and series in week 12

Ransom (1996) from 20 Mar

Monsieur Claude and his big party – from March 21st

The Enforcer – from March 22nd

Head Full of Honey – from March 23

Dave Hughes: Ridiculous – out March 24th

Reggie – starting March 24th

The Forever Purge – starting March 25th

Kindertransport – Into a strange world – from March 25th

Into The Wild – from March 26th

Dune – from March 26th

Disney+ & Star: New films and series in week 12

On the Trail of Smugglers – Season 3 out March 22nd

Grown-ish – Season 5 out March 22nd

The Mountain Doctor – Season 15 from March 22nd

No Man’s Land – The Aftermath – out March 24th

