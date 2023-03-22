Movies and Series: New this week on Prime Video, Disney+ & Netflix

While Shadow and Bone, You, Luther 2 and the Oscar-winning film Nothing New in the West have been leading the top 10 on Netflix in the last few days, this week there is only one well-known flick on the program – The Night Agent. The series is based on a novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The focus is on FBI agent Peter Sutherland (played by Gabriel Basso), who is assigned to answer the phone in the basement of the White House and is drawn into a conspiracy.
Amazon Prime Video, on the other hand, shows Into The Wild with Emile Hirsch, Dune with Timothe Chalamet, Zendaya and Co., The Forever Purge and Monsieur Claude and his big party. New series are not available for Prime members this week and the Mickey Mouse group is also holding back with restarts. In the next few days you will see the fifth season of Grown-ish and new episodes of Der Bergdoktor on Disney+. You can also look forward to No Man’s Land with Keira Knightley and Alexander Skarsgrd.
If you want to look further into the future, you will find the links to all March highlights of the streaming platforms in the lower part of this article.
Netflix: New films and series in week 12
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 – out March 20th
- Where is mistress? – from March 21
- Invisible City: Season 2 – out March 22nd
- El Reino – Thy kingdom come: Season 2 – from March 22nd
- Waco: American Apocalypse – starting March 22nd
- The Night Agent – starting March 23
- Johnny – starting March 23
- Choir Nikal Ke Bhaga – from 24 Mar
- Love is Blind: Season 4 – out March 24th
Amazon Prime Video: New films and series in week 12
- Ransom (1996) from 20 Mar
- Monsieur Claude and his big party – from March 21st
- The Enforcer – from March 22nd
- Head Full of Honey – from March 23
- Dave Hughes: Ridiculous – out March 24th
- Reggie – starting March 24th
- The Forever Purge – starting March 25th
- Kindertransport – Into a strange world – from March 25th
- Into The Wild – from March 26th
- Dune – from March 26th
Disney+ & Star: New films and series in week 12
- On the Trail of Smugglers – Season 3 out March 22nd
- Grown-ish – Season 5 out March 22nd
- The Mountain Doctor – Season 15 from March 22nd
- No Man’s Land – The Aftermath – out March 24th
The Netflix highlights in March 2023 Overview of new series and films
The Amazon highlights in March 2023 Overview of new series and films
The Disney+ highlights in March 2023 Overview of new series and films
