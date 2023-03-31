MSCHF launches other extravagant shoes: this is the interchangeable BWD

we recently surprised with the boots of Astro Boy, red and gigantic Now, MSCHF launches a new model that will make people talk: the BWD, interchangeable shoes.

you won’t understand until you see the pictures.

These are sports shoes that can also be used as sandals, just changing ends. Its top is open at both ends: it has not only two entrances, but two tongues.

BWD sneakers MSCHF

Lo describe Highsnobiety: “Wear it heel-back and the MSCHF BWD Shoe becomes a deliriously monstrous open-toed sandal. Reverse it and you get a kind of chunky sneaker, exposing the ankle and mostly hiding the foot.”

Its release date is scheduled for next April 11, although the price has not been disclosed. They can be purchased in the MSCHF app on the App Store, In the following link.

The disruptive movement of MSCHF

MSCHF is an art collective based in Brooklyn, specializing in offering not only crazy sneakers, like those of satan, those of Jesus or Astro Boy’s boots, but also other ideas such as popsicles with the faces of millionaires, the popular Eat the rich popsicles, o el cereal Big Fruit Loop.

He has produced a wide variety of works of art, including social media channels and foot photographs generated by Artificial Intelligence.

BWD sneakers MSCHF

Its founder is Gabriel Whaley, who is also its CEO. The group came to life in 2016, and four years later it surpassed $11 million in funding.

Josh Wardle, the creator of the word game Wordle, he joined the collective in December 2021.

This year his Big Red Boots were known, the so-called Astro Boy boots, a giant red shoe used by various show figures in the United States, como Coi Leray, Lil Wayne y Rich the Kid. They are worth $350, although they can no longer be found on the official MSCHF portal.